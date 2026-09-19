Cortixiq Recognizes Mitratech Prevalent As A Leader In 2026 SIMTM Third-Party Risk Management Platforms

CortixIQ Recognizes Mitratech Prevalent as a Leader in TPRM Platforms

CortixIQ Software Intelligence MatrixTM evaluates Mitratech Prevalent across Product Strength and Usability in its Q3 2026 TPRM research.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.The CortixIQ Software Intelligence MatrixTM (SIMTM) provides an independent comparative evaluation of leading Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platforms..Mitratech TPRM has been recognized as a Leader based on its performance across Product Strength and Usability.CortixIQ Global Intelligence announced today that it has recognized Mitratech TPRM as a Leader in the CortixIQ Software Intelligence MatrixTM (SIMTM): Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q3 2026 – Enterprise & Mid-Market Focused. The evaluation assessed vendors across Product Strength and Usability, with Mitratech TPRM positioned in the Leaders quadrant.Abhijith Krishnan J, Principal Analyst, CortixIQ Global Intelligence, said,“Mitratech TPRM demonstrates a well-rounded approach to third-party risk management by bringing structured assessments, continuous external risk monitoring, and configurable workflow automation into a unified platform. Its broad regulatory and framework content, AI-assisted evidence review, automated risk scoring, and open API architecture provide organizations with a flexible foundation for managing evolving third-party risk requirements.”The evaluation highlighted Mitratech TPRM's broad assessment and regulatory content, integration of point-in-time assessments with continuous external risk monitoring, configurable no-code workflow automation, managed-services flexibility, and open integration architecture.“Being named a Leader in CortixIQ's Third-Party Risk Management Platforms Matrix reflects the work we've put into building a risk platform that meets organizations where they are. Third-party risk doesn't stand still, and neither should the tools used to manage it. Mitratech Prevalent gives risk and compliance teams the ability to move from point-in-time assessments to continuous, auditable oversight without adding complexity to their day-to-day workflows. This recognition reinforces the direction we're taking the Mitratech GRC Global Platform as a whole.”- Brent Cole, CEO, Mitratech GRC DivisionAbout the CortixIQ EvaluationThe CortixIQ Software Intelligence MatrixTM (SIMTM) is a technology evaluation framework developed by CortixIQ Global Intelligence to provide an independent comparative view of software platforms across defined market categories. The Q3 2026 TPRM study focuses on platforms serving enterprise and mid-market organizations and evaluates vendors across Product Strength and Usability.About MitratechMitratech is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) software. Its connected platform centralizes risk data, automates key GRC workflows, and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions. Trusted by more than 8,300 organizations across 75 countries, Mitratech helps organizations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and respond confidently to change.Media Contact:Courtney Whiting...About CortixIQ Global IntelligenceCortixIQ Global Intelligence is an independent software and technology research firm focused on software intelligence, technology evaluation, competitive benchmarking, and market research. Through frameworks including the CortixIQ Software Intelligence MatrixTM (SIMTM) and Solution Fit MapTM CortixIQ provides structured market intelligence designed to help technology buyers, vendors, and business leaders understand software markets and vendor differentiation.

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CortixIQ Recognizes Mitratech Prevalent as a Leader in 2026 SIMTM Third-Party Risk Management Platforms News Provided By CortixIQ Global Intelligence September 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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