Memorial Surf Contest Returns To El Porto With Free Entry And Noon Paddle-Out

Surfers check the heat sheet at a past South Bay Legends Memorial Free Surf Contest at El Porto in Manhattan Beach. The fifth annual event returns Sept. 27 and is free to enter.

Southbay Legends

Surfers gather for the noon memorial paddle out at the South Bay Legends Memorial Free Surf Contest at El Porto.

Press Release Subtitle/Summary (Maximum 160 characters) Optional but recommended. If used, make sure it's descriptive and builds on the headline.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Free Surf Contest and Family Beach Day Returns to El Porto Sept. 27Fifth annual South Bay Legends event brings games, prizes and giveaways for kids, with auction proceeds funding treatment for local residents in needSouth Bay Legends will hold its fifth annual Memorial Free Surf Contest and family beach day on [Sunday], Sept. 27, at El Porto, 42nd Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The day is built for families. Alongside the surf competition, the beach fills with games, prizes and free giveaways for kids, and there is no cost to attend or to enter the contest. There has never been an entry fee, and there is no prize money."It's a day on the beach," said Sam McCowan Founder of South Bay Legends. "It's a time to get together, have fun, and give away a bunch of free stuff to the kiddos. We lost people who were a big part of this community, and this is how we celebrate them."At noon, everything stops for a paddle-out. Surfers form a circle beyond the break and say the names of friends from the South Bay surf community who died too early - people who taught kids to surf here, ran heats here, and were part of what makes this stretch of coast what it is.The event is a celebration rather than a memorial service, organizers say. The paddle-out honors the people the community lost; the rest of the day is spent doing what those people loved.Money raised through the day's silent auction funds treatment for South Bay residents who cannot otherwise afford it - veterans, people fighting addiction and alcoholism, and people living with brain injury and emotional trauma. Auction items include surfboards, gear and packages donated by local businesses, and bidding is open to anyone, on-site or online.Contest divisions are open to all ages and ability levels, from groms to surfers in their 50s and beyond.Registration is free and open now at southbaylegends. Businesses interested in sponsoring or donating auction items can reach the organization at....About South Bay LegendsSouth Bay Legends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Torrance, California, that funds treatment for South Bay residents who cannot afford it. The organization is run by volunteers from the local surf community and holds its annual free surf contest and family beach day at El Porto each fall. EIN 42-4054501. More information: southbaylegends.

sam mccowan

South Bay Legends

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Memorial Surf Contest Returns to El Porto With Free Entry and Noon Paddle-Out News Provided By Chromebooks R Us September 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.