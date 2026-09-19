Doha Fashion Show Comes To London Fashion Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) American Owners of Doha Fashion Show Brings Two Middle Eastern Couture Designers for Intercultural Collaboration

- Nicole Tiffany McNair

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doha Fashion Show Brings Two Middle Eastern Designers to London Fashion Week

Invitation-only presentation will showcase couture from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar

Doha Fashion Show will present three Middle Eastern couture designers to a European audience today, Saturday, 19 September 2026, from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m. during London Fashion Week.

The presentation will take place at The Waldorf Hilton, Aldwych, London WC2B 4DD, and will feature two distinctive couture voices: Dina Melwani of the United Arab Emirates and Tagreed Omer of Qatar.

Dina Melwani is the founder and creative director of the Dubai-based Dina Melwani Couture, established in 2015 and known for refined craftsmanship, sculptural silhouettes and contemporary eveningwear. Born in Moldova and trained in the visual arts, she later studied fashion at ESMOD Dubai and the London College of Fashion. Her work was presented on the official Dubai Fashion Week calendar in 2026.

Tagreed Omer is a Qatar-based couture designer whose work brings cultural heritage into conversation with sustainability and technology. Her fashion house is recognized for fine craftsmanship, zero-waste approaches and AI-assisted design. Her work has been featured by Grazia Middle East and Ohlala, positioning her among the Qatari designers advancing a more innovative and responsible vision of luxury.

Dina Melwani opens the show at 8:45 p.m. and Tagreed Omer at 9:10 p.m.

"Fashion is wearable art. A painter works on canvas; a designer works in fabric, structure and movement, and the human body brings the work to life," said Tiffany Nicole, founder of Doha Fashion Show. "That is what makes this London presentation so exciting: these collections will not simply be displayed; they will move, speak and meet a new audience."

Behind every finished garment is an economy of skill that includes textile producers, patternmakers, cutters, seamstresses, embroiderers, beaders, stylists and production teams. The London presentation draws attention not only to the beauty on the runway, but also to the cultural knowledge, labor and enterprise carried in every piece.

About Doha Fashion Show

Doha Fashion Show is an international fashion platform based in Qatar and founded by American entrepreneur Tiffany Nicole. Through runway presentations, international partnerships and storytelling, the platform promotes Middle Eastern designers while building cultural and commercial connections with audiences around the world.

Media Contact

Marcia L. Dyson

...

+1-202-286-2691

Marcia L. Dyson

Doha Fashion Show

+1 202-286-2691

...

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Doha Fashion Show Comes to London Fashion Week News Provided By Doha Fashion Show September 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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