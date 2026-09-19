NYC Clairvoyant Psychic Marks 50,000 Readings Milestone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Psychic Queen, a clairvoyant psychic based in New York City, draws on more than 25 years of full-time practice to guide clients nationwide through love, car

- The Psychic QueenNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Psychic Queen, a clairvoyant psychic and tarot reader headquartered in New York City, is highlighting a career milestone that few practitioners in her field can match: more than 50,000 readings delivered over more than 25 years of full-time work. For anyone seeking psychic readings in New York City or across the country, the announcement reinforces what her longtime clients already know - that consistent, experienced guidance rooted in spiritual practice is available by phone any day Monday through Saturday.Queen, the practitioner behind The Psychic Queen, has worked full time in the spiritual arts since 1999. That depth of experience sets the foundation for everything she offers. Over the course of her career she has served clients in New York, California, Florida, and across the United States, covering questions about love and relationships, career direction, family matters, grief, recurring dreams, and broader life purpose. Her practice is built around phone sessions, which means a client in Los Angeles or Miami can receive the same quality of guidance as someone sitting in Manhattan.Clients who have worked with Queen often note that sessions do not feel stiff or formal. Her quirky sense of humor is a natural part of how she works, and many clients say it helps them relax and open up, particularly those who are approaching a psychic reading for the first time or arriving with a heavy question on their mind. That ease of conversation, combined with direct and honest insight, is a consistent thread in the feedback she receives.Beyond the volume of readings, Queen's background includes seven years hosting her own psychic television program on Metro ACCESS TV in New York. That platform gave her the opportunity to bring clairvoyant readings and spiritual discussion to a broad public audience, well before online booking made such services widely accessible. She has also been featured in MarketSpy, Woman's Insider, and USA News, reflecting a record of public visibility that extends beyond her client appointments.The Psychic Queen offers a range of distinct services, each suited to a different kind of question or need. Psychic and clairvoyant readings are the core offering, providing direct insight into a client's current situation across love, career, family, and life direction. Tarot card readings use the traditional structure of the tarot deck - with each card carrying its own meaning and numeric significance - to explore decisions that carry more than one possible path forward. Mediumship sessions are available for clients dealing with grief or seeking connection. Dream interpretation helps clients examine recurring or vivid dreams that may carry messages from the subconscious. Intuitive life coaching rounds out the practice, giving clients a structured way to identify obstacles and map a path forward over a longer period of change.Queen draws a clear distinction between her life coaching work and other forms of support such as therapy or consulting. As an intuitive coach, she brings her clairvoyant perspective directly into the coaching process, helping clients move through periods of transition with clarity. This combination of psychic insight and practical coaching guidance is one reason clients return to The Psychic Queen across multiple stages of their lives.Sessions are available in three lengths: 10 minutes at $69.99, 20 minutes at $139.99, and 30 minutes at $207.99. The 30-minute session includes full spiritual guidance as well as life coaching. Clients can book by calling (212) 315-0601 during business hours - Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM - or by purchasing a session online and then scheduling a time by phone or email. All sessions are conducted by phone and are fully confidential. No recordings are made and no transcripts are kept.Client reviews consistently point to accuracy, honesty, and a straightforward style that does not rely on pressure or scripted responses. One reviewer described Queen as "accurate, genuine, professional, and on point," noting that she "clarifies the situation in detail." Another long-term client highlighted her accuracy in describing a specific workplace situation, while a third credited her with offering honest guidance during a difficult personal period over many years of contact. These accounts reflect the kind of ongoing relationship that many clients develop with Queen rather than a single one-time consultation.The milestone being recognized in this announcement is not simply a number. More than 50,000 readings represent a sustained commitment to showing up, full time, for clients who are carrying genuine questions about their lives. For those searching for a psychic in New York City or looking for clairvoyant guidance from anywhere in the country, The Psychic Queen offers a track record that is both long and documented through public appearances and client feedback.New and returning clients can reach the practice by phone at (212) 315-0601, Monday through Saturday between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM, or by visiting the website to send a message or purchase a session directly.**About The Psychic Queen**The Psychic Queen is a New York City-based clairvoyant psychic practice founded and operated by Queen, a psychic with more than 25 years of full-time experience and more than 50,000 readings delivered. Services include psychic and clairvoyant readings, tarot card readings, mediumship, dream interpretation, and intuitive life coaching. Queen serves clients in New York, California, Florida, and nationwide through phone sessions available Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Known for her quirky sense of humor, she creates a relaxed atmosphere that helps clients feel at ease from the start of a session. She previously hosted a psychic television program on Metro ACCESS TV in New York for seven years and has been featured in MarketSpy, Woman's Insider, and USA News. Full service details and online booking are available at .**Contact:**The Psychic QueenNew York City, New YorkPhone: (212) 315-0601

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