MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company compiles independent studies on retainers, aligners and dentures in which ultrasonic vibration reduced microbial buildup without added tablets, while noting the limits of the existing evidence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voraiya LLC, an Austin, Texas-based company that makes an ultrasonic and UV-C cleaning device for removable oral appliances, today published a summary of peer-reviewed research on ultrasonic cleaning of retainers, clear aligners, dentures and night guards. The summary is available at voraiya/blogs/news/published-research-ultrasonic-cleaning-oral-appliances.The company said it compiled and published the summary after customers repeatedly asked whether a device using ultrasonic vibration and UV-C light, without a cleaning tablet, could remove residue and reduce bacteria compared with more common denture-tablet or soaking methods. None of the cited research was conducted on Voraiya's device.Findings on Orthodontic AcrylicA 2019 study published in BMC Oral Health tested four cleaning methods on orthodontic acrylic sample plates contaminated with Candida albicans, a fungus commonly found on removable appliances. Ultrasonic cleaning applied on its own, without any added chemical agent, produced the second-highest reduction among the four methods tested - ahead of a chlorhexidine antiseptic rinse and toothbrushing, and behind only a denture cleaning tablet. In that specific in-vitro test the authors measured a 99.9% reduction from ultrasonic treatment alone, compared with 95.8% for the chlorhexidine rinse and 89.9% for toothbrushing. The measurements were taken on acrylic sample plates rather than on finished appliances, and the authors attributed the effect to mechanical cavitation rather than chemical action.Findings on Clear AlignersA 2022 systematic review titled "Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols for Clear Orthodontic Aligners," published in Healthcare, examined laboratory testing of aligner cleaning strategies. Among the findings reviewed, ultrasonic or sonic vibration, even without an added detergent, was more effective at removing residue than soaking an aligner in water without vibration, and the review noted the difference was statistically significant.Findings on Retainers and DenturesA 2025 systematic review, "Ultrasonic Cleaning and its Effects on Denture Biofilm," examined the available clinical evidence on ultrasonic denture cleaning. Across the trials included, ultrasonic cleaning - used with a denture cleanser, mouthwash, liquid soap or distilled water - was associated with greater reductions in plaque and microbial load than the control conditions studied.A 2023 study published in Dental and Medical Problems tested a consumer-grade ultrasonic cleaning unit against Candida cells on denture material and reported a measurable biocidal effect, though a chemical cleaning fluid tested in the same study showed a stronger effect.Findings on UV-CVoraiya's device also includes a UV-C light element, which the company describes as working through a mechanism separate from ultrasonic vibration. A systematic review of ultraviolet radiation in dental settings concluded that UV light, at sufficient dose and exposure time, can reduce bacteria, fungi and viruses on dental materials, including removable dentures.Voraiya noted that UV-C only affects surfaces the light directly reaches, so appliances with heavy debris coverage or awkward positioning inside a cleaning basin may not receive full exposure during a single cycle. The company said it designed its basin to hold appliances in a fixed position to reduce this limitation, and it recommends users rinse appliances before and after each cycle.Limitations of the Available EvidenceThe company said the research is more limited for night guards and sports mouthguards. One published study comparing cleaning methods on mouthguard material found that a dedicated antimicrobial mouthguard cleaning solution outperformed ultrasonic cleaning alone against oral bacteria. Voraiya said it presents ultrasonic cleaning for night guards primarily as a method for loosening and removing surface debris, and recommends users combine it with regular rinsing and, where appropriate, an antimicrobial solution.Voraiya also noted that most of the cited studies were conducted in laboratory settings on material samples rather than in long-term clinical use, and that sample sizes in several studies were small. Comparative reviews have found that chemical denture cleansers can demonstrate stronger antifungal effects than non-chemical methods under some test conditions."We wanted to understand whether the mechanical action by itself was doing something, independent of any tablet or rinse, because that is how a lot of our customers use the device day to day," said Eagle Zhou, founder of Voraiya LLC. "The published findings on retainers and aligners are consistent with that. It does not mean every appliance responds the same way, and we are not claiming it replaces brushing or a dentist's cleaning instructions - but the mechanical effect has been measured and documented in peer-reviewed work."Voraiya said it is presenting third-party, peer-reviewed findings on the underlying cleaning methods rather than claims about its own product's performance. The company said it plans to commission independent material-safety testing on its device later this year and will publish results when available.Referenced Research1. Ghazal ARA, et al. "Efficacy of removing Candida albicans from orthodontic acrylic bases: an in vitro study." BMC Oral Health, 2019.2. Charavet C, Gourdain Z, Graveline L, Lupi L. "Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols for Clear Orthodontic Aligners: A Systematic Review." Healthcare (Basel), 2022. PMID 35206954.3. "Ultrasonic Cleaning and its Effects on Denture Biofilm: A Systematic Review." 2025.4. "Efficacy of MultiClean fluid and Sonic-3 ultrasonic cleaner against Candida." Dental and Medical Problems, 2023;60(4).5. "A Comparison of the Efficacy of Non-chemical versus Chemical Denture Cleansers: A Systematic Review." J Explor Res Pharmacol, 2025.A summary of the cited research, including links to the original studies, is available at voraiya/blogs/news/published-research-ultrasonic-cleaning-oral-appliances. More information on Voraiya's products is available at voraiya.About Voraiya LLCVoraiya LLC designs at-home cleaning devices for removable oral appliances, including clear aligners, retainers, dentures and night guards. The company's product line combines ultrasonic and UV-C technology and is sold directly to consumers at voraiya. Voraiya LLC is based in Austin, Texas.Press ContactEagle ZhouVoraiya LLC5900 Balcones Drive, Ste 100Austin, TX 78731, United StatesPhone: +1 725-294-5611Email:...Website: voraiya

eagle zhou

Voraiya LLC

+1 725-294-5611

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Voraiya Publishes Review of Peer-Reviewed Research on Ultrasonic Cleaning of Oral Appliances News Provided By HONG KONG GOLDROSE GLOBAL CO., LIMITED September 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.