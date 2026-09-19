Best Dog Trainer 2026 Canine Revolution team leads a structured pack walk through downtown Summerville, SC

Canine Revolution Dog Training Professional Dog Trainer Chad Singer and a 6-week Off-Leash Freedom Student on a hiking trail

Line of dogs holding a down-stay along a downtown Summerville, SC street during Canine Revolution group training

Canine Revolution Dog Training, Summerville's 2026 Best Dog Trainer, is now recognized in The Post and Courier's Charleston's Choice 2026 Dog Training category.

- Chad Singer

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The recognition builds on a title Canine Revolution earned earlier this year, when Summerville Journal Scene readers voted the Academy Best Dog Trainer in the publication's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. That distinction was decided by the community members who train with the Academy day to day, not an industry panel, and it remains the title Canine Revolution points to when families ask about its reputation.

Canine Revolution operates its dog board and train Summerville program from a 20-acre private educational Academy in Dorchester, where founder Chad Singer built the business around military-grade precision after returning from Navy deployment in 2016 to a dog that had grown reactive in his absence. The experience sent him to apprentice under trainers in San Diego and study at the Michael Ellis School of Dog Trainers before he returned home to found the Academy in 2017. In the years since, the Academy has trained more than 1,000 dogs across the Lowcountry.

Nearly a decade later, the Academy has grown to more than 20 training professionals, an investment few dog training organizations in the region make given the time and cost required to build a team of that size. Every dog that comes through Canine Revolution works with multiple team members, giving families broader support than a single trainer can offer alone.

That team-based approach is built around behavior modification and Social Neutrality: a dog's ability to stay calm, focused and responsive around people, other dogs and everyday distractions, whether that's a golf cart rolling past on Daniel Island or the high-density foot traffic families navigate in West Ashley. Canine Revolution offers a tailored spectrum of solutions, from private coaching and customized puppy development to its flagship 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, with programs and updates posted to its Summerville dog trainer YouTube channel.

That reach extends beyond the training field through Chad Singer's Pack Talk Podcast, which brings expert, no-nonsense training strategies to more than 48,000 listeners across the region.

"Being named Best Dog Trainer by the people who actually train with us in Summerville is the achievement that means the most," said Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training. "Seeing the Academy's work recognized in Charleston's Choice too tells us that reputation is reaching families well beyond where we started."

Canine Revolution's programs are also known throughout the region for the lifetime support the Academy provides families long after a program ends, a standard built into its culture from the beginning. The Academy continues to serve families across Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Charleston, West Ashley and the surrounding Lowcountry, with programs open to owners at every stage, from first-time puppy raising to severe behavior modification cases.

ABOUT CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING

Canine Revolution Dog Training operates a premier 20-acre private educational academy in Dorchester, SC, serving the Summerville and greater Charleston Lowcountry. Founded in 2017 by Chad Singer-a Citadel alumni, U.S. Navy veteran, IACP Professional Member, and author of "The Ultimate Leash Training Manual"-the academy leverages his background in Police K9 training to bring military-grade precision, accountability, and clear communication to everyday companion dog training.

Whether guiding first-time puppy owners, resolving frustrating habits like leash pulling, or tackling severe behavior modification, Canine Revolution offers a tailored spectrum of solutions. From private coaching and customized puppy development to our flagship 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, our programs are designed to build Public Access Reliability and Social Neutrality in high-distraction environments. We empower owners and transform their dogs into true lifestyle assets for families across Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Charleston, West Ashley, and surrounding areas.

Chad Singer is also the host of the Pack Talk Podcast, reaching over 48,000 listeners with expert, approachable, and no-nonsense training strategies. To learn more, schedule a consultation, or explore our training programs, call (843) 376-6452 or visit .

Canine Revolution Dog Training

A 20-Acre Private Educational Academy Serving the SC Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 376-6452

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Michael Singer

Canine Revolution Dog Training

+1 8433766452

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Summerville's Best Dog Trainer Now Recognized in Charleston's Choice 2026 News Provided By Canine Revolution Dog Training September 19, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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