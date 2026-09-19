Express Hardware Direct Offers Baldwin Reserve Door Hardware For Custom Home Designs

Express Hardware Direct now carries Baldwin Reserve door hardware, giving homeowners handlesets, knobs, levers, and deadbolts for custom designs.

LANGLEY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Express Hardware Direct, a hardware retailer with over 50 years of industry experience, now offers the Baldwin Reserve door hardware collection for homeowners looking to customize their home designs. The collection, available through the company's online store, includes handlesets, doorknobs, levers, deadbolts, security sets, hinges, and latches in a variety of styles and finishes.

Door hardware serves both a functional and an aesthetic role in residential design, affecting the security and visual character of a home's entryways. Baldwin has produced door hardware for over 75 years, and its Reserve line is designed to address both of these considerations for homeowners undertaking new construction or renovation projects.

The Baldwin Reserve collection available through Express Hardware Direct spans several product categories. Handlesets and handleset trim serve as entry door centerpieces and are offered in multiple styles and finishes. Doorknobs and levers are available in designs ranging from traditional to contemporary. Deadbolts and security sets provide residential security options, while door hinges and latches are constructed for durability and smooth operation.

Products in the collection are constructed using materials such as solid forged brass. Baldwin Reserve hardware is designed for homeowner installation, with comprehensive instructions included with each product to support do-it-yourself projects.

Finish options in the Baldwin Reserve collection include polished brass, antique nickel, and matte black, among others. These options allow homeowners to coordinate their door hardware with the architectural style of their home.

Baldwin Finish Warranty Coverage

Baldwin offers two levels of finish protection. The Limited Lifetime FinishTM Warranty applies to products featuring Baldwin's physical vapor deposition (PVD) finishing technology, which is designed to resist the effects of weather and normal wear and tear. This warranty covers the original purchaser for as long as they own their home. The Limited Finish Warranty, which applies to non-Lifetime Finish products (excluding living finish products), covers the original purchaser for five years from the date of purchase for interior use and one year for exterior use.

"Express Hardware Direct carries the Baldwin Reserve collection to provide homeowners with door hardware options that pair quality materials with a range of design choices," said Mr. Alan, Spokesperson for Express Hardware Direct. "With over 50 years in the hardware business, our staff has worked with many of the manufacturers we carry, and we are available to help customers identify the right hardware solutions for their projects."

Express Hardware Direct ships from multiple locations across the United States, and in-stock orders placed before 12 p.m. Central time typically ship the same day. The company offers flat-rate shipping, with orders over $400 qualifying for free shipping.

Customer Navi P. shared feedback on a recent purchase: "I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!"

Express Hardware Direct serves customers nationwide and maintains a 30-day return and exchange policy for items in original packaging that have not been installed. The company's staff is available by phone to assist customers in selecting door hardware for their homes or businesses.

Customer Kris J. also commented on the purchasing experience: "Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!"

For more information about the Baldwin Reserve door hardware collection or to speak with a product specialist, homeowners can visit or call +1 800-458-1516. Additional company updates and information are available at .

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About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

Note to Editors

.Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products at competitive prices.

.The company continues to expand its product offerings, ensuring a wide selection that meets the evolving tastes and needs of modern homeowners. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to quality and service in the competitive home improvement market.

.The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

.Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

.Customers can browse the door and cabinet hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

End of Press Release.

Alan

Express Hardware Direct

+1 800-458-1516

email us here

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