Propper Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit And HIPAA Alignment, Clearing The Way For Enterprise And Regulated-Industry Usage

Propper AI os SOC2 compliant

Propper AI is HIPPA compliant

Propper AI today announced the completion of two milestones in its security and compliance program: an independent SOC 2 Type II and HIPPA audit.

- Greg Alger, CTO of Propper AISEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propper AI (PropperDocs, Inc.), the AI-native agreement platform, today announced the completion of two milestones in its security and compliance program: an independent SOC 2 Type II audit and a HIPAA self-attestation covering the handling of protected health information. Together, they give security, compliance, and procurement teams the third-party evidence they increasingly require before adopting an agreement or eSignature platform.Propper's SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Securance Pro Assurance PLLC, an independent licensed audit firm, against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria over a multi-month observation period ending in July 2026. The final report was issued August 13, 2026. Unlike a Type I report, which assesses control design at a single point in time, a Type II audit examines evidence that controls operated effectively across an extended period. The audit covered the Propper platform and its supporting infrastructure, including access control and least-privilege enforcement, encryption in transit and at rest, change management, infrastructure monitoring, security alerting, vendor management, and incident response.Earlier this year, Propper AI completed a HIPAA self-attestation and mapped its controls to the HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules, tracked continuously within its compliance program rather than as a one-time exercise. Propper is prepared to enter into Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) with covered entities and their partners, allowing healthcare organizations to move patient intake and consent forms, records authorizations and releases, and provider and vendor agreements through Propper with PHI protected at every step."Enterprise buyers don't take our word for it, and they shouldn't have to," said Greg Alger, CTO of Propper AI. "What excites me most about this is what it unlocks. The security reviews that used to stall a deal for a quarter now start with an independent auditor's findings and a BAA we're ready to sign. We're being invited into conversations with healthcare systems, financial institutions, and large enterprises that simply weren't open to a company our size a year ago. That's the real milestone, not the report itself, but the operational discipline behind it that lets us walk into any enterprise security review with evidence instead of assurances."The combination addresses a persistent gap for organizations in healthcare, financial services, legal services, and other regulated sectors, where vendor security review is often the longest step in adopting new technology. Propper's full SOC 2 Type II report is available to qualified customers and prospects under NDA.Propper AI's platform spans five products - Gen for document generation, Fabrik for template building, Sign for e-signature, Click for clickwrap agreements, and Locker for secure document storage, with integrations across Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Cloud, and CLEAR for biometric identity verification.The company said both milestones mark a starting point rather than a finish line, and that it will continue its audit cycle and further strengthen its controls.About Propper AIPropper, a product of PropperDocs, Inc., is an AI-native Intelligent Agreement Cloud headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, built to make agreements fast, secure, and transparently priced.Media Contact:... | propper

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Propper Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit and HIPAA Alignment, Clearing the Way for Enterprise and Regulated-Industry usage News Provided By Propper September 19, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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