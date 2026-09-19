Karnataka: Deletion Of 1.7 Crore Voter Names A Concern, Says Dy CM Parameshwara

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru (Karnataka), Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday expressed concern over the possible deletion of around 1.7 crore names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, stressing that no eligible voter should be deprived of the right to vote.

Parameshwara said the issue of SIR had been discussed prominently by the Congress high command leaders during their recent deliberations in Bengaluru.

"When you know that 1.7 crore voters' names will be deleted, naturally it is a big concern for us. No voter should lose their right to vote," he added.

He said the deletion of duplicate names, names of voters who had shifted constituencies and names of deceased voters was part of the electoral roll revision process and should not be a concern when carried out properly.

"If a voter's name is present in two constituencies, it is okay to remove the duplicate names. It is also okay to delete the names of those who have shifted. They have removed the names of 16 lakh voters who are dead, and that is fine," Parameshwara added.

However, he stressed that eligible voters whose names are currently on the electoral rolls should not be deprived of their voting rights.

"For those who have voting rights, they should not be deprived of them. We have been asked to look into the matter seriously," he said.

Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began on June 30, 2026, with house-to-house enumeration by Booth Level Officers.

The exercise covered around 5.54 crore voters.

About 1.07 crore voters were categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate or Others (ASDDO) after enumeration.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 24, with 4.46 crore voters included.

Voters can file claims and objections until September 23.

The notice and verification process will continue until October 22.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27, with October 1 as the qualifying date.