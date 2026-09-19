Crypto News: Remittix Less Than $65K Away From $32M Launch Reveal As XRP Price Prediction Targets Powerful Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix closes in on the funding milestone linked to its official RTX launch-date announcement as XRP rebounds from recent market weakness.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is approaching the $32 million presale milestone that its roadmap says will trigger the official RTX launch-date reveal. The project's live website currently displays $4,064,121.96 remaining to its $36 million hard cap, implying approximately $31,935,878 raised and a gap of about $64,122 to the $32 million trigger.









The supplied headline retains the“less than $60K” milestone framing, while the latest displayed project figures place Remittix slightly above that threshold. RTX is listed at $0.21, the next stage is shown at $0.23 and Remittix reports 82.51% of the current allocation sold.

Launch-Date Reveal Brings the Timeline Into Focus

Reaching $32 million would not close the presale, but it would give holders a clearer timetable for the transition toward public trading. Remittix plans to conclude the sale at its $36 million hard cap or confirmed closing date, then launch RTX on Uniswap and confirmed centralised exchanges.

The project states that RTX has a fixed maximum supply of 1.5 billion tokens and that its contracts have been audited by CertiK. Launch liquidity, exchange access and execution will remain important factors after the date is announced.

Remittix Builds Around Crypto-to-Bank Payments

Remittix is developing a PayFi network intended to let users send cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat in their bank accounts. The project says the platform will support more than 50 crypto pairs and over 30 fiat currencies.

Intended applications include international contractor payments, remittances, invoices and personal transfers. Remittix reports that the platform has undergone community testing ahead of its wider rollout.

A Multi-Product Remittix Ecosystem

Remittix Markets is live and offers perpetual-futures trading across hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The project has previously reported more than $50 million in trading volume.

The Remittix wallet is available on Apple's App Store, with Google Play support planned. Remittix Earn is also under development and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets, subject to final terms.

These products are intended to create one ecosystem for transferring, trading, holding and potentially earning on digital assets.

XRP Price Prediction Improves After Rebound

XRP trades near $1.42 after gaining approximately 6% in the latest session and moving between an intraday low near $1.32 and a high around $1.44. The rebound supports a stronger short-term recovery case, although continued progress would require buyers to defend recent support and move beyond the latest range.

XRP is an established liquid asset, while RTX is an earlier-stage project preparing for launch. Both address payment-related use cases, but their operating histories and risk profiles differ materially.

About Remittix

Remittix is a blockchain financial-technology project developing crypto-to-fiat payments and a wider ecosystem spanning PayFi, trading, mobile asset management and planned earning products.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

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