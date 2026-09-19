NOZLOO Introduces 33-Inch Reversible-Apron Fireclay Workstation Sink

The NOZLOO 33-inch reversible fluted apron fireclay farmhouse sink with workstation kit installed with marble countertops and blue cabinetry, fluted apron face outward, with the cutting board and drying rack on the ledge.

Smooth face of the same reversible apron on the NOZLOO 33-inch reversible fluted apron fireclay farmhouse sink with workstation kit. The sink is turned during installation to present either the fluted or the smooth face.

Dimension drawing for the NOZLOO 33-inch reversible fluted apron fireclay farmhouse sink with workstation kit: 33 in. (838 mm) wide by 20 in. (508 mm) front to back by 10 in. (254 mm) high, 9 in. (228 mm) bowl depth, for a 36 in. base cabinet.

Model NZ103W3320 is finished on both apron faces, fluted and smooth, so the front is chosen at installation rather than at the time of order.

- Rokan Liu, Founder and CEO of NOZLOORANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NOZLOO Kitchen & Bath LLC has introduced the NZ103W3320, a 33-inch fireclay farmhouse sink with a reversible apron and an integrated workstation ledge, for residential kitchen remodels and new construction.The apron is finished on both faces, fluted on one side and smooth on the other. Because the orientation is selected during installation rather than at the time of order, the decision can be deferred until the cabinet opening and the countertop template are finalized. In a conventional apron-front sink the face is fixed when the order is placed, several weeks before the cabinetry is set.The sink measures 33 inches wide by 20 inches front to back by 10 inches high and is intended for a minimum 36-inch sink-base cabinet. The interior bowl measures approximately 31 by 17 3/4 by 9 inches, with a centered 3.5-inch standard drain opening. The sink itself weighs approximately 100 pounds, and 110 to 125 pounds as packaged for shipment. It requires independent structural support inside the cabinet; the countertop and the cabinet side walls are not load paths for a sink of this mass.An integrated ledge carries the included sapele cutting board and roll-up drying rack above the bowl. The four-piece workstation kit also comprises a stainless steel bottom grid and a basket-strainer drain assembly. The single-bowl layout leaves uninterrupted space for sheet pans and stockpots, while the fitted accessories add prep and drying area over the basin.The body is fireclay, kiln-fired at 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit over the better part of a month into a single dense, non-porous piece, and finished with a glossy white glaze. Because fireclay is hand-finished, NOZLOO advises installers to measure the delivered sink before modifying cabinetry or fabricating the countertop.The model carries cUPC certification, the listing recognized by plumbing inspectors across the United States and Canada, and is covered by a limited lifetime warranty on the fireclay body. It is sold direct at 569 US dollars.“A kitchen remodel is a sequence of permanent choices, and the sink usually has to be specified before the cabinets and the countertop are settled,” said Rokan Liu, founder and CEO of NOZLOO.“Making the apron face reversible moves one of those choices back to the day of installation, when the room is actually in front of you.”NOZLOO Kitchen & Bath LLC is a California-based kitchen and bath brand selling fireclay farmhouse and workstation sinks in 30-inch and 33-inch widths, in single-bowl, double-bowl and workstation configurations. The company sells direct and publishes model-specific dimensions, cabinet-fit guidance and installation information for every model. NOZLOO is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.Product page:More information:

Rokan Liu

NOZLOO Kitchen & Bath LLC

+1 909-330-3666

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NOZLOO Introduces 33-Inch Reversible-Apron Fireclay Workstation Sink News Provided By NOZLOO Kitchen & Bath LLC September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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