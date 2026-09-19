Pressfront: get published where Google and AI can find you.

Tampa service distributes announcements across 300+ news sites with a written publish-or-refund guarantee, as AI answer engines shift toward credible sources.

- James Joseph, Founder, PressfrontTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pressfront, a Tampa-based press release distribution service, today launched a fixed-price way for businesses to get published across the news sites that Google and AI answer engines rely on. A company supplies an announcement, or Pressfront writes it, and it is distributed across a network of more than 300 news, financial and regional sites, then delivered as live URLs with a coverage report. Every order carries a publish-or-refund guarantee.The launch follows a visible shift in how AI systems choose their sources. In August 2026, reporting by Axios, Forbes and Business Insider documented that Reddit's presence in ChatGPT answers fell roughly 86 percent in a matter of days, while ChatGPT leaned harder on official company sites, institutional sources and mainstream news. Businesses that have never been written up anywhere those systems read are increasingly absent from the answers customers now get from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google's AI Overviews."Agencies charge five to fifteen thousand dollars a month on retainer to do this, and most small businesses never get to the table," said James Joseph, founder of Pressfront. "We do the distribution once, at one price, with a guarantee in writing. A company can exist in the news and be discoverable by Google and AI without hiring an agency or sitting through a sales call."Pressfront offers two one-time packages and no subscription. Standard, priced at $199, distributes an approved release across the 300-plus site network, indexed by Google and discoverable by AI, and delivers a coverage report of every live URL within two to five business days. Advanced, priced at $799, adds six outlets guaranteed and named in writing: Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, AP News, MarketWatch, Street Insider and Morningstar, each delivered with its own live URL, plus a 500-plus premium network, within five to fourteen business days. An optional add-on extends distribution through AP News, the USA TODAY Network, more than 100 US daily papers and TV and radio affiliate newsrooms.The company is direct about the limits of what it sells. Pressfront placements are press release distribution and syndication, not independent editorial coverage, and the company does not guarantee search rankings, traffic or citation by any AI system. What it guarantees is the distribution itself, the live links and the report. If a named outlet on Advanced is missing from a client's report, that outlet's portion is refunded."We get a company onto the credible sources that AI and search actually read. We do not pretend to guarantee that an AI will name you, because nobody can promise that truthfully," Joseph said. "That honesty is the product. A business owner should know exactly what they are buying before they spend a dollar."Every release is approved by the customer before it goes out, and a live tracking page updates as each placement publishes. Beyond distribution, Pressfront also runs a managed advertising service that lets businesses launch Facebook and Instagram campaigns without using Ads Manager, with the creative built, reviewed and optimized on the client's behalf and reported to a live dashboard.Both packages are available now at pressfront.About PressfrontPressfront LLC is a productized press release distribution service based in Tampa, Florida. It distributes business announcements across established news and syndication networks so companies can be found by search engines and AI answer engines, with fixed pricing, customer approval before publication, and a publish-or-refund guarantee. Learn more at pressfront.

James Joseph

Pressfront

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pressfront Launches Fixed-Price Press Distribution for the Age of AI Search News Provided By Pressfront September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.