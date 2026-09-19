COUNCILMEMBER CURREN PRICE AND HAPPY GROUP BRING LATINO CARNAVAL BACK FOR YEAR TWO

Free Concert

Latino Heritage Month

Happy Group

Free five-block Latino Heritage Month celebration will feature Ivy Queen, Snow Tha Product, Legado 7, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, DJ Quik and more

- Councilmember Curren D. Price Jr ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following an inaugural celebration that drew tons of thousands of people to South Central Los Angeles, Councilman Curren D. Price Jr. and Happy Group will bring Latino Carnaval back on Saturday, Sept. 26, transforming five blocks near Broadway and Washington into a free, all-ages celebration of Latino music, culture and community during Latino Heritage Month. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Reef and surrounding streets near Broadway and Washington. Latino Carnaval will feature performances by Ivy Queen, Snow Tha Product, Legado 7, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, DJ Quik, Suga Free, El As de la Sierra and La Sonora Dinamita, along with additional surprise performers.More than 50,000 people came together to celebrate side by side last year and this year's event will reflect the same spirit. The inaugural Latino Carnaval will bring lots of vendors, community booths, entertainment for families and live music to South Park. This year's celebration will expand into a five-block activation, creating a larger festival experience in the heart of South Central Los Angeles. One of the signature moments of this year's Carnaval will be a special tribute to reggaetón icon Ivy Queen, whose career has spanned three decades and helped open doors for women in her genre. Councilman Curren D. Price Jr will honor the Puerto Rican artist for her contributions to Latin music and culture, with Sept. 26 being recognized as“Ivy Queen Day” in the City of Los Angeles. Beyond the music, Latino Carnaval will offer a full day of entertainment throughout the festival footprint, including carnival rides and attractions, a car show, lucha libre, a petting zoo, food, vendors, community activations and family-friendly activities.Event InformationLatino Carnaval 2026Saturday, Sept. 26, 202611 a.m. – 8 p.m.The Reef & surrounding streets1933 S. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90007Free. All AgesFor event information and registration visit the website.About Latino CarnavalLatino Carnaval is a free community festival in South Central Los Angeles featuring live music, culturalentertainment and family activities. The festival returns for its second year in 2026.

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Unilash Ent

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COUNCILMEMBER CURREN PRICE AND HAPPY GROUP BRING LATINO CARNAVAL BACK FOR YEAR TWO News Provided By Kandykane Konsultants September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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