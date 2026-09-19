Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas Awarded The 2026 Global Fred Award For International Excellence Contribution

GFA Winners

Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas receiving the Global Fred Award Trophy

Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas receiving the Global Fred Award Certificate

Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas giving speech

Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 15 September 2026, the 2026 Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation successfully concluded in Beijing. Centering on international arbitration, higher education, global finance and cross-border cooperation, the event recognized outstanding individuals worldwide who have devoted themselves to cross-field work and boosted coordinated international development. Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas of China Foreign Affairs University, a senior cross-sector expert from Brazil, received the 2026 Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution for his remarkable achievements accumulated over more than thirty years in international arbitration, public policy, global finance and higher education.

Marcus Vinicius De Freitas is a world-renowned cross-field practical expert with profound career experience, top-tier professional competence and outstanding industry reputation. Boasting over thirty years of working experience in international arbitration, higher education, public policy and global finance, he has served at many world-famous institutions including the Maritime Arbitration Commission, China Foreign Affairs University, the Policy Center for the New South and Columbus Financial Ventures. Having long engaged in cross-disciplinary integration and international cooperation, he has built up transnational, interdisciplinary and multi-field professional knowledge and practical expertise.

Throughout his career, Marcus Vinicius De Freitas has upheld the philosophy of open cooperation and pragmatic win-win outcomes, committing to promoting international industrial exchanges, cross-border academic collaboration, global policy communication and connectivity of financial resources. He focuses on core work including the standardization of international arbitration, innovative development of higher education and implementation of global financial cooperation. He actively connects high-quality resources from the global industrial, academic and policy communities, builds multilateral pragmatic cooperation platforms, and continuously pushes forward cross-field and transnational resource integration, experience sharing and coordinated development. He has made prominent and outstanding contributions to the advancement of the global arbitration sector, innovation in international education and cross-border financial cooperation.

At the award ceremony, Marcus Vinicius De Freitas accepted the honour in person and delivered an acceptance speech, sharing insights gained from years of work in international affairs and his practice of multilateral cooperation. He then delivered a keynote speech themed“Opportunities for Brazil's Economic and Trade Cooperation”. Combining Brazil's industrial features, resource advantages and economic and trade policies, he systematically interpreted the broad prospects of China-Brazil and global cross-border economic and trade cooperation. Focusing on key areas such as industrial docking, financial collaboration and academic exchanges, he shared pragmatic cooperation ideas and development suggestions, offering important references for Chinese and foreign institutions to explore the Brazilian market and carry out two-way economic and trade cooperation.

This award represents authoritative recognition by the Global Fred Award Jury Committee of Marcus Vinicius De Freitas's cross-field professional capabilities, international contributions and industry influence. Moving forward, he will continue to advance multi-field international cooperation, keep promoting pragmatic coordination and innovative development in global arbitration, education and finance, and help deepen and consolidate international multilateral cooperation.

Sharing the award stage with Marcus Vinicius De Freitas were: H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States Mission to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Zoran Poposki (North Macedonia), Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Jianjun (China), Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Wu Zhuohao (China), Associate Professor at Communication University of China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Qi Chong (United States), Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd., recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi El M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

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Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas Awarded the 2026 Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations



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