Professor Zoran Poposki Awarded The 2026 Global Fred Award For International Excellence Contribution

GFA Winners

Professor Zoran Poposki receiving the Global Fred Award Certificate

Professor Zoran Poposki receiving the Global Fred Award Certificate

Professor Zoran Poposki giving speech

Professor Zoran Poposki giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 15 September 2026, the 2026 Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation concluded successfully in Beijing. The grand gathering brought together elites from global arts, academia, economy and trade to recognize distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions to international cultural exchange, academic innovation and industrial development. Zoran Poposki, a renowned scholar and artist from North Macedonia, received the 2026 Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution for his remarkable achievements in international art communication, innovation in art education and cross-border cultural exchange.

Zoran Poposki is an internationally acclaimed interdisciplinary contemporary artist, senior scholar and art educator with global influence. He currently serves as Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society. Having devoted himself for many years to contemporary art creation, art education research and international cultural communication, he possesses rich creative experience and profound academic accomplishments.

Throughout his career, Zoran Poposki has stayed true to his artistic mission and worked at the forefront of artistic innovation and cultural communication. Focusing on core areas including contemporary art creation, art education reform and cross-cultural mutual learning, he continuously explores integrated development paths linking art with the times and culture with international communication. He actively promotes global art exchanges and connectivity, with his work having been showcased across more than 130 international gallery, museum, biennial and festival platforms worldwide. He has built a high-quality platform for cross-border art display, academic exchange and cultural dissemination, effectively facilitating the integration of arts and cultures as well as the exchange of art education philosophies across nations. He has made vital contributions to the development of global contemporary art and international people-to-people exchanges.

At this award ceremony, Zoran Poposki received the honour on site and delivered a wonderful acceptance speech. Afterwards, he gave a special presentation themed“Global Modern Art”. Based on the landscape of global art development, he interpreted innovation trends in modern art, opportunities for cross-border artistic collaboration and the value of cultural communication, sharing cutting-edge artistic concepts and practical experience. His presentation delivered in-depth and wide-ranging insights to the audience, helping advance profound integration and innovative development of Chinese and foreign art and culture.

Winning the Award for International Excellence Contribution is full recognition from authoritative international institutions of Zoran Poposki's years of dedication to the arts and his achievements in empowering international cultural exchange. In the future, he will continue to engage in artistic creation and education, build bridges for global art exchanges, promote mutual learning among diverse cultures worldwide, and support the vigorous development of global humanities and arts.

Sharing the award stage with Professor Zoran Poposki were: H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States Mission to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Professor Marcus Vinícius De Freitas (Brazil), Professor at China Foreign Affairs University and Member of the Maritime Arbitration Commission, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Jianjun (China), Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Wu Zhuohao (China), Associate Professor at Communication University of China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Mr. Qi Chong, Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd. (United States), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr. Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

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Professor Zoran Poposki Awarded the 2026 Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations



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