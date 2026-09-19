Cannes Film Awards Filmmaker Jewell R. Powell Brings A Christmas Journey To Theaters And Churches This Holiday Season

Jewell R. Powell, Award-Winning Filmmaker

ImpactNationsEntertainment

Minister Jewell R. Powell reimagines A Christmas Carol as a story of healing and invites congregations nationwide to host the film in their own sanctuaries

- Jewell R. Powell UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning writer, director and producer Jewell R. Powell will bring her second feature film, A Christmas Journey, to theaters beginning Saturday, November 7, 2026, followed by church and campus screenings throughout the holiday season and a streaming release beginning November 27.The November 7 movie tour will include screenings at 3 p.m. in Hyattsville, Maryland; Newark, Delaware; Greenville and Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Arlington, Virginia; and Mays Landing, New Jersey. A Reading, Pennsylvania, screening will take place Sunday, November 8 at 3 p.m.Additional screenings are being planned for Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Memphis.A faith-based reimagining of the Dickens classic, A Christmas Journey follows Hannah, a young woman carrying unresolved trauma, as supernatural dreams carry her through her past, present and future toward forgiveness, healing and renewed faith. The film premiered in July 2026 to a sold-out audience.“This is not just a Christmas film. It is a healing experience wrapped in a Christmas story,” said Powell.“So many people carry chains for decades: unforgiveness, offense, rejection and old wounds they have never dealt with. I want someone to walk out able to name what has been holding them back, knowing God loves them and that they do not have to carry it another year.”The film stars Aaron D. Spears (The Bold and the Beautiful, Being Mary Jane) and Charmin Noel Lee (The Chi, Just Mercy), alongside Christian film veterans Sharonne Lanier and Michael J. Patterson, and introduces C'yana Denby in the lead role of Hannah.Powell's journey to the director's chair reflects the same themes of purpose and transformation found in her films. She spent more than 30 years in federal acquisition, including serving as a Contracting Officer at U.S. Postal Service headquarters. Although she retired from federal service, Powell continues to work in the field as a contractor. A licensed and ordained minister, she began making films in 2021.“When I thought working for the government and ministering on the side was my purpose, God gave me more,” Powell said.“Somebody needs to see that it is not too late.”Her debut feature, Unfailing Love, a modern retelling of the biblical book of Hosea, has earned more than 15 festival awards, including the Audience Choice Award at the International Christian Film and Music Festival and Best American Film at the 2026 Cannes Film Awards.Alongside the theatrical tour, Impact Nations Entertainment is opening A Christmas Journey to congregations, women's ministries and campuses that want to host their own screenings. The distribution model brings the film directly into churches and organizations where audiences can experience its message together.Host screenings include an optional discussion guide and, when scheduling allows, a live Q&A with Powell.“Churches gather during this season anyway,” Powell said.“This gives them something they can watch together and then actually talk about.”A Christmas Journey begins its theatrical tour November 7, 2026. Church and campus screenings will continue throughout November and December. Streaming begins November 27 and runs through December 31.For tickets, screening locations and information about hosting A Christmas Journey, visit impactnationsentertainment.ABOUT IMPACT NATIONS ENTERTAINMENTImpact Nations Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Jewell R. Powell to create transformative faith-based film and television. The company has two completed feature films, seven films and two series in development, and also produces projects from other Christian filmmakers.

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A Christmas Journey Trailer

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Cannes Film Awards Filmmaker Jewell R. Powell Brings A Christmas Journey to Theaters and Churches This Holiday Season News Provided By PamPerryPR September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



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