Professor Wu Zhuohao Awarded The 2026 Global Fred Award For AI Education Outstanding Contributor

GFA ceremony

GFA Winners

Professor Wu Zhuohao receiving the Global Fred Award Medal

Professor Wu Zhuohao receiving the Global Fred Award Trophy

Professor Wu Zhuohao giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 15 September 2026, the 2026 Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation was successfully held in Beijing. Focusing on AI education innovation and industrial development empowered by technology, the grand event honoured outstanding contributors worldwide in AI education and technological innovation. Associate Professor Wu Zhuohao from the Communication University of China received the 2026 Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor for his remarkable achievements in AI education innovation, technology-enabled design and industrial talent cultivation.

Wu Zhuohao is a senior expert in artificial intelligence education, innovative design and intelligent media in China, with an outstanding career track record and abundant industry accomplishments. Currently Associate Professor at the Communication University of China, he also serves as Deputy Director of the Professional Committee for Network Technology and Intelligent Media Design under the Association of Fundamental Computing Education in Chinese Universities, and Deputy Director of the Sci-Tech Cultural and Creative Center of the Tsinghua Art and Science Innovation Institute. He founded the User Experience Team of Google China, served as Head of Design for Airbnb China and Vice President of the Artificial Intelligence Engineering Institute at Sinovation Ventures, boasting experience in AI research and development as well as design management at top internet enterprises. He was also a judge for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Mascot Design Competition and has long dedicated himself to AI innovation, intelligent media and sci-tech cultural and creative industries.

Throughout his career, Wu Zhuohao has focused on core areas including AI education innovation, technology-empowered cultural and creative industries, and talent training for intelligent media. Drawing on rich industrial practical experience and academic research accumulation, he continuously explores paths for integrated innovation between artificial intelligence and education, cultural creativity and media sectors. He actively promotes curriculum reform of AI education, upgrading of teaching models and cultivation of innovative talents. Thanks to his prominent industrial contributions, he has won many prestigious honours such as the 2019 Guanghua Longteng Award – China Service Design Industry Top Ten Outstanding Youth and 2025 AI CREATORS 100 Person of the Year. He enjoys high industry influence in artificial intelligence education and innovative design.

At the award ceremony, after receiving the certificate, trophy and medal of the Global Fred Award, Professor Wu Zhuohao delivered an acceptance speech. Afterwards, he gave a special presentation themed“Artificial Intelligence and Technological Innovation”. Based on global AI development trends and combining his dual experience in industry and academia, he offered an in-depth interpretation of brand-new opportunities and development paths for AI technological innovation, industrial application and education empowerment. Centring on integrated innovation of technology with education, cultural creativity and media, he shared cutting-edge and pragmatic insights with academic and industrial guests present.

This award is high recognition from an internationally authoritative prize for Wu Zhuohao's achievements in AI education innovation and technology empowerment. In the future, he will continue to delve into AI education and technological innovation, further promote in-depth industry-university-research integration, support the cultivation of innovative AI talents, and empower high-quality development of sci-tech cultural creativity and intelligent media industries.

Sharing the award stage with Professor Wu Zhuohao were: H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States Mission to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Zoran Poposki (North Macedonia), Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas (Brazil), Professor at China Foreign Affairs University and Member of the Maritime Arbitration Commission, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Jianjun (China), Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Mr. Qi Chong, Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd. (United States), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr. Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Professor Wu Zhuohao Awarded the 2026 Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.