Professor Wu Jianjun Awarded The 2026 Global Fred Award For AI Education Outstanding Contributor

GFA ceremony

GFA Winners

Professor Wu Jianjun Receiving the Global Fred Award Medal

Professor Wu Jianjun Receiving the Global Fred Award Certificate

Professor Wu Jianjun giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 15 September 2026, the 2026 Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation was grandly held at Beijing Capital Club. Focusing on scientific and technological innovation, education empowerment and industrial integration, the event recognized outstanding practitioners worldwide who pursue innovation and deliver remarkable contributions in artificial intelligence education. Wu Jianjun, Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, won the 2026 Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor for his solid accumulation, innovative achievements and industrial contributions in artificial intelligence vocational education.

Wu Jianjun is a senior expert and core leader in domestic artificial intelligence vocational education. He has long been engaged in frontline work of AI vocational education research, talent training and technological innovation, with fruitful achievements and extensive influence. Currently serving as Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, he also holds concurrent posts including expert for national vocational skills competition events, referee of WorldSkills Competition for Vocational Colleges, expert of National Credit Bank, member of Audio-visual Special Committee of Forensic Authentication and Senior Member of CCF. He has been selected into the "Ten-Hundred-Thousand Talent Program" launched by the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of Beijing Municipality and is a benchmark talent in China's AI vocational education sector.

For a long time, Wu Jianjun has devoted himself to the reform of artificial intelligence vocational education, teaching research innovation, talent cultivation and technology application. He presides over multiple national and provincial key research projects on artificial intelligence and vocational education. He focuses on core work including the construction of AI curriculum system for vocational education, innovation of teaching models, establishment of practical training systems and cultivation of skilled talents, continuously promoting the in-depth integration of artificial intelligence technology and vocational education. Based on the development needs of vocational education, he actively improves the talent training system for AI vocational education and optimizes practical teaching models, helping vocational colleges cultivate high-quality skilled professionals in artificial intelligence. He has made outstanding contributions to the high-quality development of domestic artificial intelligence vocational education and the construction of industrial talent echelons.

At the award ceremony, Wu Jianjun received the certificate, trophy and medal on site and shared his reflections on winning the award and his original aspiration in education. Afterwards, he delivered a special speech themed“Artificial Intelligence and Industry-University-Research Integration”. Combining the current development of domestic AI vocational education, industrial technology trends and bottlenecks in industry-university-research collaboration, he offered an in-depth interpretation of innovative paths for industry-university-research integration in artificial intelligence, talent training models and opportunities for industrial implementation, providing valuable practical experience and forward-looking ideas for AI education innovation, school-enterprise cooperation and integration of industry and education.

This award represents authoritative recognition by the Global Fred Award Jury Committee of Wu Jianjun's dedication to artificial intelligence vocational education, innovative teaching research models and achievements in empowering industrial development. In the future, he will stay committed to his educational mission, continue to delve into AI vocational education, further deepen industry-university-research collaborative innovation and cultivate more high-quality skilled talents in artificial intelligence, so as to support the quality upgrading of China's artificial intelligence vocational education and industrial innovation.

Sharing the award stage with Professor Wu Jianjun were: H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States Mission to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Zoran Poposki (North Macedonia), Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas (Brazil), Professor at China Foreign Affairs University and Member of the Maritime Arbitration Commission, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Zhuohao (China), Associate Professor at Communication University of China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Mr. Qi Chong, Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd. (United States), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr. Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

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Professor Wu Jianjun Awarded the 2026 Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations



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