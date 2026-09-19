Mr. Qi Chong, Chairman Of The Global Oasis Climate Fund, Awarded The 2026 Global Fred Award For Outstanding Leadership

GFA ceremony

GFA Winners

Mr. Qi Chong receiving the Global Fred Award Trophy

Mr. Qi Chong receiving the Global Fred Award Medal

Mr. Qi Chong giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 15 September 2026, the 2026 Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation was grandly held at Beijing Capital Club. The event gathered elites from global finance, climate governance and diplomatic cooperation to recognize distinguished leaders who have made remarkable contributions to international multilateral cooperation, industrial leadership and public welfare development. Mr. Qi Chong (United States), Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd., received the 2026 Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership for his outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions in the fields of international finance, climate governance and cross-border economic cooperation.

Qi Chong is a senior expert in international finance, climate governance and cross-border diplomatic cooperation, with rich hands-on experience and extensive industrial influence. He currently serves as Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd. He is also an honorary economic and financial advisor to multiple foreign embassies in China and a visiting professor at universities. He has long devoted himself to core areas including fund operation and management, private economy empowerment, global climate governance and cross-border diplomatic exchanges.

For a long time, taking the overall global development landscape as his starting point, Qi Chong has continuously delved into international financial innovation, global climate governance and cross-border economic collaboration through multi-dimensional practices in institutional management, industrial coordination and international exchanges. He actively builds bridges for multilateral cooperation between China and countries and regions worldwide. He focuses on promoting the connection of Chinese and foreign private economies, technical cooperation in climate sectors and people-to-people exchanges. He effectively links resources from business communities, climate practitioners and diplomatic circles, removes barriers to cross-border cooperation, integrates high-quality global resources, and continuously empowers the development of multilateral economic cooperation and global climate initiatives. He has made important contributions to coordinated international economic and trade development as well as green and low-carbon development.

At this grand ceremony, after receiving the certificate, trophy and medal, Qi Chong shared his reflections on winning the award, elaborating profoundly on his original aspiration and mission of engaging in international cooperation and climate governance. He then delivered a special speech themed“Global Climate Initiatives and the Digital Economy”. Based on the new landscape of global climate governance and the wave of digital economy development, he offered an in-depth interpretation of opportunities for international climate cooperation and pathways for cross-border coordination of the digital economy. He shared cutting-edge concepts and practical experience on green and low-carbon development, digital industrial empowerment and pragmatic multilateral cooperation, providing important references for the integrated development of global climate undertakings and the digital economy.

Winning the Award for Outstanding Leadership fully demonstrates the high recognition of the international community for Qi Chong's dedication to cross-border practices, pragmatic commitment and leadership in driving industrial progress. Moving forward, he will continue to leverage his resource advantages and leading role, advance collaboration in global climate governance, cross-border economic cooperation and innovative development of the digital economy, and help elevate the quality and efficiency of global multilateral friendly cooperation.

Sharing the award stage with Mr. Qi Chong were: H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the League of Arab States Mission to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Zoran Poposki (North Macedonia), Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Jianjun (China), Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Wu Zhuohao (China), Associate Professor at Communication University of China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Professor Marcus Vinicius De Freitas (Brazil), Professor at China Foreign Affairs University and Member of the Maritime Arbitration Commission, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of Ambassador Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr. Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mr. Qi Chong, Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund, Awarded the 2026 Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.