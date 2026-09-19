Denver Celebrates 30Th Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk On September 27

Participants walk hand in hand at RMDSA's 2025 Denver Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. The event celebrates its 30th anniversary on September 27, 2026, at Denver's City Park.

Join RMDSA at Denver's City Park to celebrate inclusion and raise funds supporting people with Down syndrome and their families across Colorado.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new parent looking for reassurance. A family working to make sure their child is included at school. An adult seeking friendships and opportunities beyond graduation. The needs change over a lifetime. The need for support and belonging does not.On Sunday, September 27, 2026, Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association (RMDSA) invites Colorado to help make that lifelong support possible at the 30th annual Denver Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at City Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m., with music, activities and celebration continuing until approximately 11:30 a.m.Some families will arrive with teams that have walked together for decades. Others will bring a new baby and meet the Down syndrome community for the first time. People with Down syndrome, families, friends and neighbors will come together to celebrate 30 years of stepping up for one another and for a more inclusive Colorado.Support That Grows With FamiliesSince 1981, RMDSA has supported people with Down syndrome and their families across Colorado. Its work begins when a family receives a diagnosis and continues through childhood, school, adulthood and the transitions that follow.For new and expectant parents, that means access to information, reassurance and connections with other families. Through medical outreach, RMDSA works to connect healthcare professionals with information and resources that help them support people with Down syndrome and their families.As children grow, RMDSA provides educational support to help families navigate school services, advocate for meaningful inclusion and work toward learning environments where their children can participate and thrive.Support continues beyond high school. Higher Visions for Education (HVE) offers educational opportunities for adults with Down syndrome, while Elevate 21 creates opportunities for friendship, connection and community participation. Community groups and family support help people build relationships and find guidance as new questions arise.Together, these efforts reflect a commitment that lasts well beyond any single milestone: people with Down syndrome deserve opportunities throughout their lives, and families deserve a community they can turn to along the way.One Morning Makes a Lasting DifferenceThe Denver Step Up Walk provides nearly half of RMDSA's annual funding. Money raised stays local to support people with Down syndrome and their families right here in Colorado.That makes the walk both a celebration and a vital source of support. Every registration, team fundraising effort and donation helps sustain the programs and personal connections families rely on throughout the year.As more families turn to RMDSA, community generosity helps the organization meet that need. Behind every team shirt and handmade sign is someone whose life, relationships and future matter to the people walking beside them.The 30th anniversary honors the families and supporters who have built this community over decades while welcoming those just beginning their journey.Colorado Is InvitedEveryone is welcome to take part, whether or not they have a personal connection to Down syndrome. Community members can register, form a team, participate as virtual walkers or donate to help sustain lifelong support for Colorado families.Learn more, register or donate at .Event Details30th Annual Denver Step Up for Down Syndrome WalkSunday, September 27, 2026City Park, DenverWalk begins at 9 a.m.Music, activities and celebration continue until approximately 11:30 a.m.Registration and donations:About Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome AssociationSince 1981, Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association has provided support, education, resources and advocacy for people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Colorado. Through family support, medical outreach, educational assistance, adult programs and community connections, RMDSA works to create a more inclusive Colorado at every stage of life.Media ContactHeidi HainesExecutive DirectorRocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association

Heidi Haines

RMDSA

+1 303-756-6069

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Denver Celebrates 30th Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on September 27 News Provided By RMDSA September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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