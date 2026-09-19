One Art Space Tribeca Opening Of New Hunt Slonem Exhibition 'Through The Looking Glass'

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Hunt Slonem, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Hunt Slonem (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Hunt Slonem Art (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Hunt Slonem Art (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

The Celebrated Artist's Rabbits, Butterflies, Color and Diamond Dust Center Stage at first NYC exhibition in recent years

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hunt Slonem's unmistakable universe of rabbits, butterflies, birds and brilliant color arrived at One Art Space in Tribeca for“Through the Looking Glass,” an exhibition running through Monday, September 28th, 2026 which brings together works that capture the repetition, movement and fascination with nature that have become signatures of the celebrated American neo-expressionist artist.Among the works on show which were curated by Co-Owner of One Art Space, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh are“Pink Ascension” (2021), a monumental 77-by-101-inch oil on canvas in which butterflies drift across a luminous pink field, transforming one of Slonem's most enduring subjects into an enveloping study of rhythm, repetition and movement. At the other end of the scale is“Blue Hutch” (2025), a 20-by-24-inch oil on wood depicting a gathering of Slonem's instantly recognizable rabbits against a vivid blue ground.Artist, Hunt Slonem said of new exhibition Through the Looking Glass,“A dream of what I see through the looking glass, where my creatures go, where we cannot see them, following their wonder - wonderland and inspiration, the source of all my creativity. A joyous venture”. Curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh commented,“The evening also marked strong opening night sales, highlighting the remarkable excitement surrounding Hunt Slonem's presence in Tribeca, New York”Notable attendees at the opening reception included: Hunt Slonem, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, William McCulloh, Patrick McMullan, Susan Gutfreund, Margo Langenberg, Jamie De Roy, Maribel Lieberman, Carmen D'Alessio, Keiko Aoki, Jean Shafiroff, and Father Enrique Salvo Rector of St. Patrick's Cathedral.“Through the Looking Glass” by Hunt Slonem is curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and presented at One Art Space, 23 Warren Street in Tribeca.About Hunt Slonem:Hunt Slonem is an American neo-expressionist artist recognized for his paintings of rabbits, butterflies and tropical birds, as well as sculpture and his restoration of historic properties. Inspired by nature and the exotic birds with which he lives and works, Slonem has developed a distinctive visual language built around repetition, vivid color and expressive brushwork. His work is represented in the permanent collections of approximately 250 museums worldwide, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum of American Art, Joan Miró Foundation and New Orleans Museum of Art.For more information, please visit:IG: @huntslonemAbout One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 and for more than 16 years has been a cultural destination in the heart of Tribeca, presenting museum caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and internationally. Led by co owners and women gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery blends art and curatorial skill with business expertise. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground level space with a glass façade, providing a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and the artist to shine.MaryAnn's background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork was featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash).For more than a decade, One Art Space has championed women artists through its annual Women's History Month exhibitions. MaryAnn Giella McCulloh also serves on the NAWA (National Association of Women Artists) Executive Board of Directors. NAWA is one of the nation's longstanding organizations dedicated to supporting and advancing women artists.Recent projects include sold out curated presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, as well as exhibitions featuring Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, Andrew Salgado, and Purvis Young (during the 150th commemoration of Black History Month).Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art's future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit:IG: @oneartspace | FB: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

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One Art Space Tribeca Opening of New Hunt Slonem Exhibition 'Through the Looking Glass' News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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