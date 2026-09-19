Karnataka Tourism Concludes Participation At Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2026

Karnataka Tourism Stall Inauguration at ATM Dubai 2026

The delegation led by Shri Kelachandra Joseph George, Hon'ble Minister for Energy and Tourism, Government of Karnataka

B2B Meetings at the stall

Karnataka Tourism Stall at ATM Dubai 2026

State delegation led by the Minister for Energy and Tourism engaged with travel trade professionals from the UAE and the wider GCC region.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism concluded its participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2026, held from 14 to 17 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The State was represented at Stall No. AS7254, where its heritage, wildlife, coastal, wellness, cultural and MICE offerings were presented to travel trade professionals, tour operators, destination management companies and industry stakeholders from the UAE and the wider Gulf region.The Karnataka Tourism stall was formally inaugurated by H.E. Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from the Government of Karnataka and representatives of the State's tourism industry. The Karnataka delegation at ATM Dubai 2026 was led by Shri Kelachandra Joseph George, Hon'ble Minister for Energy and Tourism, Government of Karnataka. The delegation included Shri Srinivas M, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka; Shri Shivaprasad P. R., IAS, Managing Director; and Shri Janardhana H. P., Joint Director, Department of Tourism, and key stakeholders.The 2026 edition marked the 33rd staging of the Arabian Travel Market, held under the theme 'Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology'. The four-day exhibition brought together tourism boards, airlines, hospitality brands, tour operators and travel technology companies from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and international markets, with organizers anticipating participation by more than 55,000 industry professionals.A group of tourism stakeholders from Karnataka, including travel agents, tour operators, hotels and resorts, participated alongside the State at the Karnataka Tourism stall. Their presence enabled direct interaction with international buyers and travel trade representatives over the four days, supporting discussions on new partnerships, Karnataka holiday packages and business linkages between the State's tourism industry and the Gulf market. The program included pre-scheduled B2B meetings and networking sessions with travel agencies, corporate travel planners and destination management companies from the region.Karnataka's heritage offerings formed a significant part of the presentation at the stall. The State is home to the Group of Monuments at Hampi, the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, all recognized by UNESCO for their architectural and cultural significance, alongside the palaces and cultural attractions of Mysuru. The State's living traditions, handicrafts, festivals and regional cuisine were presented as part of its wider cultural tourism proposition.Wildlife and nature tourism were also presented at the stall, with reference to destinations such as Kabini, Bandipur, Nagarahole, Dandeli and the forest landscapes of the Western Ghats, which are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a natural property and recognized as one of the world's principal biodiversity hotspots. Wildlife safaris, birdwatching, trekking, river-based activities and eco-tourism were presented as options for nature and adventure travelers.Ayurveda, wellness and rejuvenation formed a further area of focus during the four days. Karnataka's wellness ecosystem, supported by its natural surroundings and traditional healing practices, was presented to visitors as a proposition for holistic wellbeing and longer experiential stays. The State's coastline along the Arabian Sea, including destinations such as Karwar, Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Malpe, was presented as a complementary segment offering beaches, coastal cuisine, pilgrimage sites and water-based activities.An exhibition of select products under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative was also featured at the Karnataka Tourism stall, presenting regional crafts and produce from across the State's districts to international visitors. In addition, Bengaluru's technology, business and innovation ecosystem was presented in the context of Karnataka's potential for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), a segment of relevance to corporate travel planners in the Gulf market.The participation provided Karnataka Tourism and its industry partners with a platform to engage the international travel trade on B2B partnerships, destination promotion, itinerary development and tourist arrivals from the UAE and other international markets. Karnataka Tourism will continue its engagement with travel partners in the Gulf region through follow-up discussions arising from the exhibition, as part of the State's ongoing program of international trade outreach.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

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Karnataka Tourism Concludes Participation at Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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