SOUEAST Partners with Time Out to Launch“Inspirational Weekend” New Urban Lifestyle Campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Automobiles have evolved from mobility tools into expressions of personal taste, lifestyle and cultural identity. This shift is fundamentally redefining how automotive brands connect with consumers. Against this backdrop, SOUEAST has partnered with Time Out, a leading global lifestyle media brand, to launch the“Inspirational Weekend” integrated marketing campaign in Dubai. The collaboration positions the city as a travel destination, bringing the brand's philosophy to life through urban weekend get-away experiences and amplifying its message from Dubai to a global audience.Time Out has built a strong audience base and significant influence across the Middle East through its expert editorial curation and deep understanding of local markets. This joint initiative translates SOUEAST's“EASE YOUR LIFE” brand philosophy into a tangible lifestyle experience, further strengthening its position as an“Urban Travel Companion”.For the campaign, Time Out invited leading lifestyle creators from the Middle East to experience Dubai's diverse weekend offerings behind the wheel of SOUEAST's S08 DM, a 7-Seat urban comfort SUV. Seaside getaways, padel tennis, culinary discoveries, art exhibitions, vibrant city events... The creators captured inspirational moments of urban living from their own perspectives. With its spacious interior, intelligent cockpit and a range of thoughtful features, the S08 DM delivers a comfortable travel experience, perfectly suited for weekend getaways and urban exploration. As Time Out highlighted,“Whether you're rounding up the family, getting the gang together or simply looking for an excuse to explore somewhere new, the SOUEAST S08 DM is made for turning weekend plans into proper adventures.”As the online campaign continues to gain traction, SOUEAST will also launch themed activities at its Dubai and Abu Dhabi showrooms. Consumers can test drive the S08 DM in person, experiencing its versatile performance firsthand while enjoying exclusive purchase benefits.As global automotive consumption shifts from a focus on product specs to deeper emotional connections, the brand-consumers relationship is entering a new era. Looking ahead, SOUEAST will continue to advance the“Travel+” strategy by weaving local cultures and lifestyles from different markets into every journey, forging more meaningful connections with consumers, and delivering them a relaxing, joyful driving experience.For more information about SOUEAST, please visit:Brand website:Facebook: Soueast GlobalInstagram: soueastglobalTikTok: soueastglobal

Wenquan Tang

Fujian Soueast Automobile Sales Co., Ltd

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SOUEAST Partners with Time Out to Launch 'Inspirational Weekend' New Urban Lifestyle Campaign News Provided By Beijing Youjia Culture Communication Co. LTD September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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