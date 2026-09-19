New DUSU President Yash Dabas Dedicates Win To Seven Victims Of Satya Niketan PG Collapse

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Dedicating his victory to seven victims of Satya Niketan PG building collapse, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader and DUSU's new president Yash Dabas on Saturday hit out at what he called a“fake narrative” about Gen Z on social media, claiming that the youth are smart, back the ABVP and support nationalism.

Addressing reporters, the Delhi University Students' Union's (DUSU) new president said,“I dedicate my victory to the seven DU students who lost their lives in Satya Niketan. We will take up the issue of safety audit of PGs and building new hostels at the earliest.”

Dabas also proposed that a helpline should be launched for hostellers and PG residents to address their concerns.

He said,“I thank DU students for reposing faith in us. The ABVP is an outfit that fights elections on the work it does. During the current elections, the ABVP presented its report card and talked about the promise of installing 1,000 CCTV cameras, opening of pink booths for women and positioning of five 'Vamika' vehicles outside women hostels for security.”

National General Secretary of ABVP, Virendra Singh Solanki, said the Delhi University students' victory cry has doused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Goonj'.

He said the 3-0 victory of ABVP in the DUSU election is a defeat of the Congress machinery, divisive powers and those who believe in dynasty and caste-based politics.

Solanki said that the DUSU election result is also the triumph of harmony, patriotism and a sense of nation first, and the continued support for the ABVP across the country demonstrates that students are aligned with nationalist thinking.

He said during the last year, the ABVP candidates worked to deliver on promises made in the manifesto and got the University Special buses.

“This year we are aiming to get the Metro student pass issued and focus on skill development and enhance women's safety,” he said.

“Delhi University students have made it clear that they are not mired in casteism, but believe in moving forward with harmony. India's Gen Z is cultured, nationalistic, and believes in harmony. Today's results have also made it clear that students believe in moving forward with a sense of nation first,” Solanki said.

“Success in student politics is earned through consistent work, ideas, and organisational commitment. And this mandate received by ABVP is clear proof of this,” he said.

Reacting to her election as DUSU's new Secretary, ABVP leader Riya Chhawadi said, "Delhi University's Gen-Z is aware and understands its responsibilities along with its rights.”

“I express my gratitude for the trust the students have placed in me. My priority will be to work towards ensuring the safety of female students, improved student facilities, equal opportunities, and a positive academic environment," she said.

Lakshya Raj Singh, who won the Joint Secretary's post in DUSU elections, said, "This victory is a result of ABVP's organisational unity and the trust of the students. Now it is our responsibility to convert this trust into groundwork and remain continuously available to solve the problems of every student of Delhi University."