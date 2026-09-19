Lucinn Announces Mission To Improve Water Quality In Every Shower

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucinn has announced a new focus on improving the quality of water used in everyday shower routines, positioning filtered shower water as an important consideration for consumers focused on hair, skin, and personal wellness. Through its

As consumers increasingly examine the products and ingredients they use on their hair and skin, Lucinn is drawing attention to another part of the daily routine: the water coming directly from the showerhead. The company believes that water quality deserves greater consideration alongside shampoos, conditioners, cleansers, moisturizers, and other personal-care products.

Bringing Water Filtration Into the Daily Shower Routine

Lucinn has developed its filtration products around the idea that improving everyday water quality should not require major renovations or complicated installation.

The Lucinn Pro Filtered Showerhead is designed as an easy-to-install solution for compatible standard shower connections, allowing consumers to add filtration to their existing shower setup without professional plumbing.

The system uses filtration media including KDF-55 and calcium sulfite, which are designed to help reduce chlorine and certain common impurities before the water reaches the user's hair and skin.

Addressing Common Shower Water Concerns

Municipal water supplies are treated to meet public health requirements, but consumers may still encounter substances such as residual chlorine, sediment, metals, and other common impurities depending on their local water supply and household plumbing.

Chlorine is particularly relevant to shower water because it is widely used in municipal water treatment. While chlorine plays an important role in disinfecting public water supplies, some consumers seek ways to reduce residual chlorine exposure during everyday activities such as showering.

Lucinn's filtration approach is designed around this consumer concern, providing an additional filtration step between the household water supply and the shower.

Supporting Hair and Skin-Focused Routines

Lucinn is also highlighting the relationship consumers perceive between shower water and their overall hair and skin routines.

According to customer feedback shared by the company, some Lucinn customers have reported experiencing softer-feeling hair, less dry or tight-feeling skin, and an overall change in how their hair and skin feel after switching to filtered shower water.

These individual experiences have reinforced Lucinn's broader mission of bringing greater attention to the quality of water used during everyday personal-care routines.

"People will spend hundreds of dollars on skincare and haircare, but almost nobody stops to ask what is actually in the water they're using every single day," said Oliver, founder of Lucinn. "We kept hearing from customers who noticed a difference in how their skin and hair felt after changing their shower water. That's when our mission became much bigger than simply creating another showerhead."

A Simple Alternative to Complex Filtration Projects

Whole-home filtration systems and major plumbing projects can represent significant investments for households looking to address water quality throughout a property.

Lucinn is taking a more targeted approach by focusing specifically on the shower.

The Lucinn Pro Filtered Showerhead allows consumers to introduce filtration directly at the point where shower water is used. This approach is intended to make water filtration more accessible to households that want to explore an additional layer of water treatment without undertaking a larger home improvement project.

Expanding the Conversation Around Water Quality

Lucinn's announcement reflects the company's broader effort to make water quality part of the everyday wellness conversation.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the products consumers apply to their hair and skin, the brand is encouraging consumers to also consider the water involved in those routines.

The company's approach combines water filtration with an accessible consumer product designed for everyday use, giving households a straightforward way to incorporate shower filtration into their existing routines.

As awareness around home water quality continues to grow, Lucinn plans to continue developing filtration solutions focused on practical use, simple installation, and everyday living.

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Contact Person: Oliver

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CONTACT: Contact Person: Oliver Founder: Lucinn Email:... Phone Number: +1 404-907-1472 Address: New York, United States