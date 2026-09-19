NCRF's 15Th Annual New York Black College Expotm Returns To Brooklyn With On-The-Spot College Admissions And Scholarships

NCRF Celebrity Ambassador Yo-Yo Awards Scholarship

Hosted by Black College ExpoTM

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)

Free event at LIU Brooklyn – Home of Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, puts students face-to-face with more than 50 HBCUs & other colleges

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host the 15th Annual New York Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, September 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Long Island University's Brooklyn campus, home to Jay-Z's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, 1 University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11201. This free, in-person event brings together students, families, colleges and community organizations for a day focused on expanding access to higher education.The New York Black College ExpoTM is a community event designed to expand life-changing opportunities for students across Brooklyn and the greater New York area, bringing access to higher education, funding and career resources. Open to all students, with special on the spot opportunities for high school juniors and seniors, college transfer students, adult learners. It's something for the whole family. The expo creates a powerful space where inspiration meets access–and where futures begin.Attendees will be able to connect with more than 50 of the nation's 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, alongside a variety of other colleges, universities and educational service providers, on site to meet one-on-one. High school juniors and seniors and college transfer students can get accepted on-the- spot, and applicants are encouraged to bring official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores for an additional opportunity to be awarded scholarships on-the-spot.The Expo also features interactive seminars including“How To Find Money for College,”“Money Making Careers,”“411 For the Student Athlete,” and a special celebrity-led seminar with Hip-Hop legend Yo-Yo on "How to Get A's in English!" The day will wrap up with entertainment, cash prizes, and a special scholarship presentation featuring New York State Senator Kevin S. Parker along with NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors. In a single day, students and families can be motivated and empowered to move their college and career plans forward."This is one of our longest-running Expos, and every year it proves that as students begin making decisions that can shape the next chapter of their lives, access matters,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO, National College Resources Foundation.“Black College ExpoTM creates a space where students can meet institutions that see their potential, discover scholarship opportunities and leave knowing they have real options for their future.”The 15th Annual New York Black College ExpoTM is presented by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), with generous support from sponsors including America's Navy, Foundation Clothing, Casualty Actuarial Society, and Columbia College of Chicago.Black College ExpoTM celebrates the rich history and legacy of HBCUs while welcoming students and families of all backgrounds and ages.Admission is free. For more information, please visit .Members of the media interested in covering the Expo, interviewing Dr. Theresa Price, or requesting credentials are encouraged to contact Melanie Eke Washington directly.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpoSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">youtube/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF's mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College ExposTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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NCRF's 15th Annual New York Black College ExpoTM Returns to Brooklyn with On-the-Spot College Admissions and Scholarships News Provided By National College Resources Foundation September 19, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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