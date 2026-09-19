H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Head Of The League Of Arab States Mission In Beijing, Awarded Global Fred Award

GFA ceremony

GFA Winners

H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez receiving the Global Fred Award Trophy

H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez receiving the Global Fred Award Certificate

H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez giving speech

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the afternoon of 15 September 2026, the Global Fred Award Ceremony & High-Level Forum on International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation was grandly held at the Beijing Capital Club. Over a hundred diplomatic envoys, industry experts, entrepreneurs and cultural figures from across the globe gathered for this landmark event celebrating international economy, trade and culture cooperation. The gala served not only as an honouring ceremony for outstanding achievers from diverse fields worldwide, but also as a major international platform to build cross-border dialogue bridges and deepen pragmatic multilateral cooperation. H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Beijing, received the 2026 Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence in recognition of his remarkable achievements and outstanding contributions forged over more than thirty years of work in multilateral China-Arab diplomacy.

H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez is a globally respected senior diplomatic expert. Serving as Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Beijing, he has dedicated over three decades to frontline multilateral China-Arab diplomacy, accumulating profound diplomatic experience and extensive influence. During his career, he has worked successively in the LAS Administrative and Financial Department, Financial Oversight Department, and Secretariat Services and Contracts Division. He has twice undertaken diplomatic duties for the League of Arab States in China and is an Honorary Professor at Northwest University, having long committed himself to advancing friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and the Arab world.

For many years, H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez has acted in the broader interest of China-Arab strategic cooperation. He has overseen core initiatives including the development of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, cross-border economic and trade exchanges, and multilateral collaboration in digital technology. He functions as a pivotal hub linking China with the 22 Arab member states for policy coordination, resource exchange and practical collaboration. Continuously advancing people-to-people exchanges, economic and trade connectivity and diplomatic coordination, he removes barriers to cooperation and builds communication bridges. His sustained efforts to deepen bilateral and multilateral China-Arab cooperation have made irreplaceable contributions to warming China-Arab relations and advancing regional coordinated development, winning high recognition and wide acclaim from communities in China, Arab states and the international community.

At the solemn award ceremony, H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez accepted the certificate, trophy and medal, and delivered an important acceptance speech. He then presented a keynote speech themed“Opportunities for Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation with Arab States”. Drawing on the industrial characteristics, resource advantages and development plans of Arab countries, he comprehensively illustrated the broad prospects and new opportunities for China-Arab economic and trade cooperation, cultural mutual learning and technological collaboration. Focusing on key areas such as energy cooperation, digital economy, cultural-tourism integration and cross-border trade, he shared pragmatic cooperation approaches and development ideas, offering highly valuable references for Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions present to explore the Arab market and carry out two-way cooperation.

The conferral of the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence represents high recognition by an authoritative international body of H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez's long-standing endeavours in public diplomacy and achievements in promoting multilateral cooperation. Moving forward, he will uphold his diplomatic mission, continue to advance China-Arab multilateral collaboration, facilitate in-depth integration and mutual benefits of China-Arab economic, trade and cultural exchanges, and empower high-quality development of bilateral and multilateral China-Arab friendly undertakings.

Sharing the award stage with H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez were: H.E. Riza Poda, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Albania to China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence; Zoran Poposki (North Macedonia), Associate Professor and Associate Head of the Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Visual Arts) at The Education University of Hong Kong, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Marcus Vinicius De Freitas (Brazil), Professor at China Foreign Affairs University and Member of the Maritime Arbitration Commission, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; Wu Jianjun (China), Vice Dean of the School of Information and Media, Beijing College of Politics and Law, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Wu Zhuohao (China), Associate Professor at Communication University of China, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor; Qi Chong (United States), Chairman of the Global Oasis Climate Fund and Executive Director of Pando Finance Co., Ltd., recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for Outstanding Leadership. Those unable to attend the Beijing ceremony in person sent video acceptance remarks: Dr. Ranko Škrbić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Acting Rector of the University of Banja Luka, recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution; and Paul Kallee-Grover (United Kingdom), Founder of Ki Partnerships Ltd and Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), recipient of this year's Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution.

Also present at the event were: Ms Gihan M. Abdel-Rahman, spouse of H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez; Ms Ilda Poda, spouse of H.E. Ambassador Riza Poda of Albania to China; H.E. Siniša Berjan, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China and previous Global Fred Award laureate; H.E. Branko Bulatović, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to China; H.E. Miguel Humberto Lecaro Bárcenas, Ambassador of Panama to China; Mr Mohamed A. H. Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Mission of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Mile Nikolić, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China; Mr Mahdi M. M. El Teer, Press Officer of the League of Arab States Mission to China; Mr Xavier Michon-Lehnebach, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Global Alliance of Small and Medium Enterprises (France); Dai Jian, President of the Zhongguancun Social Organization Federation; Wang Ji, Director of the Council of the Haidian District People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Member of the Haidian District Overseas Chinese Federation; Xiao Hang, President of the Zhongguancun Haixinlian Emerging Industry Promotion Association; William Liu, China Representative of Canada Global Fred Award & Certification; Liu Yang, General Manager of Shuimu Xingchuang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd. at Zhongguancun (Daxing) International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone; Zang Xiaolong, Marketing Director of Beijing Overseas Market Development Base; Jiang Guangxue, General Manager of Beijing Capital Club; Professor Yuan Li, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Research Office at Beijing College of Economics and Management and previous Global Fred Award laureate, together with more than one hundred guests worldwide. Meanwhile, past Global Fred Award winners Mr Ernie Klassen, Canadian Member of Parliament, and H.E. Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of North Macedonia to China, delivered congratulatory video messages to the forum.

Following the award presentation, the forum held in-depth discussions centred on the core theme of“International Economy, Trade and Culture Cooperation”. Guests shared insights and practical experience from their respective fields in a lively exchange. All participants gained valuable takeaways, and several preliminary letters of intent for cooperation were agreed upon during the forum. Serving as a cross-border, cross-industry dialogue platform united by honours and driven by economic, trade and cultural exchanges, the forum further boosted connectivity among stakeholders at home and abroad and laid a solid foundation for future multilateral international cooperation.

Josia Delabel

Fred Global Consulting Co.

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H.E. Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, Head of the League of Arab States Mission in Beijing, Awarded Global Fred Award News Provided By Fred Global Consulting Co. September 19, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Politics



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