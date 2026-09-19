Zubeen Garg's 1St Death Anniversary: Assam, India Pay Homage To Icon

Waves of emotion and timeless melodies swept through Assam and various parts of India on Saturday as people across the country paid homage to cultural icon and legendary musician Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary. Marking the occasion, fans, family, prominent political leaders, and Bollywood collaborators came together to honour a legacy that continues to define the region's artistic identity.

State-wide Tributes in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his tributes to the late artist at a ceremony in Guwahati. Speaking to the media, he remembered Garg and shared,“Today, apeople across the country and the world are uniting to pay tribute to Assam's beloved artist, Zubeen Garg... He has won people's hearts through his songs, and no one can ever forget him... Today, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a blood donation camp in his honour, and our youth wing is successfully conducting this program across the state. The 'Rozgar Mela' program, held under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has been a success. Through this initiative, over 51,000 young people have received appointment letters today, bringing the total number of youths across the country who have received such letters to over 12 lakhs.”

The Assam Students' Union (AASU) organised a tribute program in Guwahati and paid heartfelt tributes to Garg, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese culture. Members of AASU, family members and artists gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati. People sang some of Garg's popular songs and paid tribute to the singer. Speaking to ANI, Chief Advisor of AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya shared,“Today we are here to pay our respects to Zubeen Garg. One year has passed since the unexpected incident...Zubeen Garg must get justice."

Tributes in the National Capital

In the national capital, the Assam House also paid heartfelt tributes to cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese music, cinema and culture. A floral tribute ceremony was held at the Assam House premises, where Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan, along with officials and employees, paid floral tributes at the portrait of the late singer, composer and actor, who passed away in Singapore on this day last year.

A Green Tribute to Garg's Love for Nature

As a tribute to Zubeen Garg's enduring love for nature, Resident Commissioner Padmanabhan, along with officials and employees, planted Nahor saplings within the Assam House complex. Nahor was among the trees particularly cherished by the late cultural icon.

Popular Assamese actor Gayatri Mahanta, wife of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, also joined the tribute and planted Nahor saplings on the occasion.

Memorial Events and Cultural Evening

A separate Shradhanjali program was organised at the Assam Information Centre, where Deputy Director Sabir Nishat, officials and employees, along with journalists of the Press Lounge, paid floral tributes to the doyen of Assamese culture and remembered his unparalleled contribution to the cultural landscape of Assam.

A cultural evening was also organised at the Assam House premises to commemorate the first death anniversary of the beloved cultural icon. The event was organised by Yugasutra, SETU Charitable Trust, All Assamese Students' Association and Youth Association of Assam. Members of the Assamese community residing in Delhi-NCR turned out in large numbers to participate in the memorial programme and pay their respects.

The program sought to keep alive the memories and legacy of Zubeen Garg through his timeless songs and musical creations, which continue to resonate deeply with generations of people in Assam and beyond. The tributes at Assam House reflected the deep affection and enduring bond that people continue to share with the cultural icon, whose music and creative legacy remain an integral part of Assam's cultural identity.

Assam Government's Commemorative Programme

Notably, the Assam government has also organised a three-day programme through its Cultural Affairs Department to remember the singer. The programme began on September 17 and concluded on Saturday, September 19.

Remembering the 'Ya Ali' Singer

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. He was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Garg became widely known outside Assam with“Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film 'Gangster.' He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career. (ANI)

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