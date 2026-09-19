5 BSF Personnel Injured As Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after their vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Seri area of Ramban district on Saturday.

The injured jawans were taken to District Hospital Ramban for emergency medical care and are currently stated to be in a stable condition.

Injured Personnel Stable, Says Doctor

Speaking to reporters, Dr Mohammad Rafi, who is working at District Hospital Ramban, said,“An accident had occurred in Seri involving five BSF personnel, and they were brought in for emergency care. All of them are currently stable.”

He identified the injured personnel as Parshtum Kumar, Ghar Singh, Shamim Ahmed, Chandan Yadhav and Sunil Kumar.

“None have been referred elsewhere so far. They remain under observation, and we will refer them if the need arises,” Dr Rafi added.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)