Sugar & Spice For Couples App Launches On Iphone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar & Spice for Couples, an intimate couples game that originated as the driving force behind New York Times bestseller J.D. Barker's psychological thriller "Behind a Closed Door" (published domestically by Hampton Creek Press), has launched on the Apple App Store. The app marks the first time the game that captivated readers of the international bestselling novel is available for real-world play-blurring the line between Barker's fiction and reality.

In "Behind a Closed Door," the secret game between husband and wife becomes the lens through which readers explore desire, vulnerability, trust, and the hidden depths of intimate relationships. Now, that same spirit of discovery is available as an interactive experience.

Sugar & Spice for Couples is truth or dare for adults-a game designed for couples who want to deepen intimacy, spark genuine conversation, and explore vulnerability together. It asks the hard questions. It suggests daring challenges. And it creates space for partners to truly see each other.

"For years, readers of 'Behind a Closed Door' asked us about this game," said the development team. "They wanted to play it themselves. They wanted to experience what drew that couple so intensely together. Sugar & Spice makes that possible. It's no longer just fiction-it's real."

The launch arrives as audiences anticipate the upcoming feature film adaptation of "Behind a Closed Door" in development with QC Entertainment. As interest in the novel's exploration of relationship complexity continues to grow, Sugar & Spice offers a tangible way for couples to engage with themes of intimacy and connection that resonated so deeply with readers.

EXPANSION PLANS:

An Android version is currently in development and will launch in the coming months, making the game accessible to an even broader audience of couples seeking deeper connection.

Sugar & Spice for Couples is available now on the Apple App Store. Rated 17+ for mature themes.

Download:

About "Behind a Closed Door":

J.D. Barker's bestselling psychological thriller explores the secrets, lies, and vulnerabilities hidden behind the doors of an ordinary marriage. The novel captivated readers with its intimate look at a couple's private game-the game that is now available to play. Learn more at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Kyle Stotts... Hampton Creek Press