Saudi Arabia: Man Sentenced To Death For Stabbing Wife In Makkah! Read On

Riyadh: The Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed that a Saudi man was executed in Makkah for stabbing his wife to death. Authorities carried out the death penalty on Thursday.

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The accused, Musab bin Abdullah bin Safar Al Abdali Al Ghamdi, brutally attacked his wife, Kholood bint Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Ghamdi, with a sharp weapon. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

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Security forces arrested the husband immediately after the murder. He admitted to the crime during police questioning. The case then went to court for trial. The court handed him the death penalty because he betrayed his wife's trust and murdered her in cold blood when she felt completely safe with him.

The appeals court and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence. Following this, a royal decree was issued to execute the punishment. The Interior Ministry made it clear that the government is fully committed to maintaining law and order. The ministry also warned that anyone who threatens the safety and lives of innocent people will face strict action under Islamic law.