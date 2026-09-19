Rhun Ap Iorwerth Opens NUJ Conference On The Future Of Welsh Media

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Wales First Minister gave a keynote address today (19 September) at the start of the NUJ's major conference, 'The State of Media in Wales: Shaping Our Future'.

ap Iorwerth, a journalist and broadcaster for almost 20 years before being elected, said: "My role in the media and as an NUJ member has taught me that journalism is not just a job - it is a public service."

The First Minister noted the deep importance of the Wales Public Interest Journalism Working Group - including the recommendations from the Of and For Wales report. "We believe this country deserves a confident, diverse, and sustainable media landscape rooted in value and ambition."

Without robust journalism and a health media landscape, representation and scrutiny is lost. "When governments make mistakes, as mine no doubt will, they need reporting that holds them to account," said ap Iorwerth.

The First Minister stressed the importance of trade union membership and decent employment standards.

ap Iorwerth said:

Laura Doel, TUC Cymru general secretary, introduced the conference's afternoon session. Doel started her career as a journalist. After leaving school at 16, she completed a higher education journalism course before becoming a trainee reporter.

Doel said that the loss of local titles results in the loss of people's stories. "As trade unionists, we often talk about the voice of workers and the voice of communities [...] Journalism makes these voices heard," said Doel, who noted that the closure of local titles can mean that the information received is not reflective of life in Welsh communities or the devolution settlement." The NUJ has rightly highlighted the issue of Wales' information deficit for many years. When newsrooms shrink, fewer stories are covered. When journalists are lost, expertise is lost. When scrutiny weakens, accountability weakens."

Doel highlighted the NUJ's successful campaign to establish the Wales Public Interest Journalism Working Group and the importance of the government implementing the recommendations of the Of and For Wales report. This includes developing healthy levels of media literacy and establishing a Welsh Media Institute to support a well-funded, plural and diverse media landscape.

Doel underlined journalism's role in normalising the use of Welsh language in everyday life and improving social unity. Doel said that the work of the NUJ in Wales was integral to the TUC's 'United Cymru' campaign as journalists provide a quality information environment that allows people to make informed decisions. After all, "it is working people who pay the price when democratic accountability is weakened."

Describing journalism as a "public service", Doel said that public funding was a necessity, alongside strong governance and safeguards to avoid political interference, citing Denmark, Finland and Norway as examples of strong public funding and editorial independence.

The TUC Cymru General Secretary stressed that journalists must have decent pay and a voice in their workplace. "A thriving media sector needs thriving media workers." It is difficult to produce high-quality journalism and attract young journalists to the industry when workers face job insecurity and pay precarity.

Doel said:

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Rhun ap Iorwerth yn agor cynhadledd genedlaethol yr NUJ ar ddyfodol y cyfryngau yng Nghymru

Rhoddodd Prif Weinidog Cymru brif araith heddiw (19 Medi) ar ddechrau cynhadledd fawr yr NUJ, 'Cyflwr y Cyfryngau yng Nghymru: Llunio ein Dyfodol'.

Meddai ap Iorwerth, a oedd yn newyddiadurwr ac yn ddarlledwr am bron 20 mlynedd cyn cael ei ethol: "Drwy fy rôl yn y cyfryngau ac fel aelod o'r NUJ, rwyf wedi dysgu nad swydd yn unig yw newyddiaduraeth – mae'n wasanaeth cyhoeddus."

Nododd y Prif Weinidog pa mor hanfodol bwysig yw'r Gweithgor Newyddiaduraeth er Budd y Cyhoedd yng Nghymru – yn cynnwys yr argymhellion yn yr adroddiad O Gymru ac i Gymru. "Rydym yn credu bod y wlad hon yn haeddu tirwedd gyfryngau sy'n hyderus, yn amrywiol ac yn gynaliadwy ac wedi'i gwreiddio mewn gwerth ac uchelgais."

Heb newyddiaduraeth gadarn a thirwedd gyfryngau iach, mae cynrychiolaeth a chraffu yn mynd ar goll. "Pan fod llywodraethau'n gwneud camgymeriadau, fel y gwna fy llywodraeth innau, mae'n siŵr, bydd angen adrodd sy'n eu dal i gyfrif," meddai ap Iorwerth.

Pwysleisiodd y Prif Weinidog bwysigrwydd aelodaeth o undeb llafur a safonau cyflogaeth boddhaol.

Dywedodd ap Iorwerth:

Cyflwynwyd sesiwn prynhawn y gynhadledd gan Laura Doel, Ysgrifennydd Cyffredinol TUC Cymru. Dechreuodd Doel ei gyrfa fel newyddiadurwr. Ar ôl gadael yr ysgol yn 16 oed, dilynodd gwrs addysg uwch mewn newyddiaduraeth cyn dod yn ohebydd dan hyfforddiant.

Dywedodd Doel bod colli teitlau lleol yn arwain i golli storïau pobl. "Fel undebwyr llafur, rydym yn aml yn trafod llais gweithwyr a llais cymunedau [..] Mae newyddiaduraeth yn rhoi llais i'r rhain," meddai Doel, a nododd y gall cau teitlau lleol olygu nad yw'r wybodaeth a dderbynnir yn adlewyrchu bywyd mewn cymunedau Cymreig na'r setliad datganoli. "Mae'r NUJ wedi bod yn llygad ei le yn pwysleisio'r mater o ddiffyg gwybodaeth yng Nghymru ers blynyddoedd lawer. Pan fod ystafelloedd newyddion yn crebachu, mae llai o storïau'n cael sylw. Pan gollir newyddiadurwyr, collir arbenigedd. Pan fod craffu'n gwanhau, mae atebolrwydd yn gwanhau."

Disgrifiodd Doel yr ymgyrch llwyddiannus gan yr NUJ i sefydlu Gweithgor Newyddiaduraeth er Budd y Cyhoedd Cymru a nododd pa mor bwysig yw hi bod y llywodraeth yn gweithredu argymhellion yr adroddiad O Gymru ac i Gymru – yn cynnwys datblygu lefelau iach o lythrennedd cyfryngau a chreu Sefydliad Cyfryngau Cymru i gefnogi tirwedd gyfryngau amrywiol, luosog, ac a ariennir yn addas.

Esboniodd Doel rôl newyddiaduraeth mewn normaleiddio'r defnydd o'r Gymraeg ym mywyd bob dydd ac wrth feithrin undod cymdeithasol. Dywedodd Doel bod gwaith yr NUJ yng Nghymru yn rhan annatod o ymgyrch 'Cymru Unedig' y TUC gan fod newyddiadurwyr yn darparu amgylchedd wybodaeth o safon sy'n caniatáu i bobl wneud penderfyniadau gwybodus. Wedi'r cyfan, "y bobl sy'n gweithio yw'r rhai sy'n talu'r pris pan fod atebolrwydd democrataidd yn cael ei wanhau."

Gan ddisgrifio newyddiaduraeth fel "gwasanaeth cyhoeddus", dywedodd Doel bod cyllid cyhoeddus yn hanfodol, ynghyd â llywodraethu cadarn a mesurau diogelu i osgoi ymyrraeth wleidyddol, gan grybwyll Denmarc, Y Ffindir a Norwy fel enghreifftiau o gyllid cyhoeddus cryf ac annibyniaeth olygyddol.

Pwysleisiodd Ysgrifennydd Cyffredinol TUC Cymru bod rhaid i newyddiadurwyr gael cyflog digonol a llais yn eu gweithle. "Er mwyn cael sector cyfryngau llewyrchus, mae'n rhaid cael gweithwyr cyfryngau llewyrchus. Mae'n anodd cynhyrchu newyddiaduraeth o safon uchel a denu newyddiadurwyr ifanc i'r diwydiant pan fod gweithwyr yn wynebu ansicrwydd o ran swyddi a chyflogau ansefydlog.

Meddai Doel:

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