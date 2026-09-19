Souveek Ray: Bengaluru Man Rejects Massive London Job Offer To Stay In India! (WATCH)

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Souveek Ray recently shared why moving abroad isn't always a guaranteed upgrade, especially if you earn well and have strong family support in India. He posted an Instagram video explaining his decision to turn down a massive job offer from TikTok in London.

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Souveek says he was really impressed by the food and lifestyle in London, but it made him think hard about what he would have to give up. 'This might surprise a lot of people, but moving abroad is not always the best decision,' he explains. He was almost set to move to London a few years ago when he got a great offer from TikTok. But instead of looking at what he would gain there, he started thinking about the comforts he would be leaving behind in India.

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He points out that a person making a decent income in India enjoys a certain social environment and support system that you just don't get easily in a foreign country. While moving abroad for work might be the right call for many, Souveek argues that we shouldn't just treat it as an automatic step up in life. In his Instagram caption, he noted that while India definitely has its own set of challenges, it also offers massive opportunities right now.

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Souveek's post quickly sparked a massive debate on Instagram about NRI life versus the comforts of living in India. One user commented, 'This is a very different and thought-provoking perspective on moving abroad.' Another person wrote, 'Moving abroad is not a sign that your life has automatically improved.' Others chimed in saying there is no one-size-fits-all answer to the India versus abroad debate, and that a high salary in a foreign country doesn't always guarantee a better standard of living.