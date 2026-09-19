'People Will Decide Zubeen Divas Celebrations': CM Sarma Declines Comment On Assamese Singer's Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the people of the state would determine how 'Zubeen Divas' is observed in the future, while refusing to comment on the ongoing judicial proceedings into the death of renowned singer and musician Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters on the first death anniversary of the cultural icon, Chief Minister Sarma said the matter was before the court and that he would not make any remarks on the legal proceedings in his capacity as the Chief Minister.

"The judicial proceedings are underway. As Chief Minister, I cannot comment on a matter that is before the court," the Chief Minister added.

On the future observance of 'Zubeen Divas', the Chief Minister said the state government would follow the wishes of the people.

"People will decide how Zubeen Divas will be celebrated," he said, adding that commemorative programmes were being held across Assam.

"Wherever the people go, the government will go in that direction," CM Sarma added.

He made the remarks during a visit to the BJP headquarters in Guwahati's Basistha where he participated in a blood donation programme organised to mark Zubeen Garg's first death anniversary.

State Minister Keshab Mahanta and several BJP workers attended the event.

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised blood donation camps across the state on Saturday as a tribute to the late singer.

The initiative was conducted in different organisational districts, with party workers and office-bearers participating.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans, family members and artistes gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur to commemorate the singer's first death anniversary.

Attendees offered prayers, lit lamps and incense, and sang his songs at the memorial site.

The three-day commemorative programme, which began on September 17, concluded on Saturday.

Religious and cultural activities, including Bhagawat recitation and Bhaona, formed part of the observances.

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, during a sea outing in Singapore a day before he was scheduled to perform at the NorthEast Festival, leaving behind an extensive body of work spanning Assamese and other Indian-language music and cinema.

His death triggered widespread mourning across Assam, alongside demands for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

At his residence in Guwahati's Kahilipara, a bust of the singer was decorated with flowers, while a temporary memorial space was arranged for admirers to pay their respects.

The commemorations highlighted the continuing emotional bond between Zubeen Garg and his fans across Assam.