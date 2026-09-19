Nitin Nabin, BL Santhosh To Chair BJP's Key IT, Social Media Strategy Meet On Sep 20

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to convene a significant meeting of its IT and social media leadership in the national capital on September 20.

The gathering will be chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, bringing together national team members and state-level heads of the party's digital and social media units.

Sources indicate that the deliberations will centre on three major priorities: amplifying the ongoing "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", fine-tuning the party's digital approach ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, and sharpening outreach to Gen-Z voters. The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life, is expected to receive particular attention.

Party digital teams will discuss ways to push the campaign deeper into the grassroots through coordinated online efforts and wider dissemination of related content.

With several state elections on the horizon, the meeting is also likely to review the role of social media in election preparedness. Discussions are expected to cover the creation of targeted campaign material, its rapid distribution across platforms, and strategies to communicate the party's message more effectively while staying ahead of political rivals in the digital arena.

A substantial portion of the agenda will focus on younger Indians. Officials plan to explore content tailored to the aspirations, interests and concerns of Gen-Z users, with the aim of building deeper and more meaningful engagement rather than simply expanding numerical reach.

In recent months, the BJP's social media apparatus has broadened its footprint. The September 20 conclave is expected to chart the next phase of this expansion, placing greater stress on quality interaction and responsible communication.

Leaders are likely to underline the need for an energetic yet carefully calibrated digital campaign that remains proactive without compromising on accuracy or tone.

The meeting will be held in hybrid mode. Most participants are scheduled to attend in person in Delhi, while select state functionaries will join virtually.