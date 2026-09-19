Haryana CM Bats For Integrated Natural Farming

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for organising the two-day conference on 'Financing India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat' at Bharat Mandapam here.

He said such conferences were extremely important for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and that farmers had a crucial role to play in this journey.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana, being an agrarian State, has made a significant contribution to filling the country's foodgrain reserves and making India self-reliant in foodgrains.

During the conference, he sought an“Integrated Natural Farming and Water Security Funding Package” for Haryana.

Addressing the media after the conference, CM Saini said meaningful discussions were held on further strengthening the economies of states and the country and achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat.

Detailed deliberations were also held on future plans to further strengthen the agriculture and energy sectors.

Haryana showcased the initiatives being undertaken in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, while other states also shared their views.

The Chief Minister said the area under natural and organic farming in Haryana is expected to increase fourfold over the previous year to about 50,000 acres in 2026-27, with a target of expanding it to 1.50 lakh acres by 2030-31. A 2,000-acre natural farming model cluster is being developed in Kurukshetra. The state has also decided to develop the Morni block as a model for natural vegetable cultivation.

CM Saini said that, keeping Haryana's specific circumstances and initiatives in view, the Central government has been requested to provide an“Integrated Natural Farming and Water Security Funding Package” for the state. The proposed package has also been sought to include capital investment for groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and expansion of micro-irrigation technologies.

He said the Central government has also been requested to consider a special Centrally-sponsored integrated financial package for Haryana by bringing resources available under various Central schemes under a coordinated financial framework.