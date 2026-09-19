Railway Board Chairman Takes Stock Of Operational Matters During Review Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Safety in train running and other key operational matters were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Satish Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, on Saturday.

General managers and principal heads of departments from all railway zones attended the meeting via video conference.

Eastern Railway (ER) General Manager Gitika Pandey attended the meeting with the principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers. They presented ER's safety performance status and the progress of various safety-critical works.

Pandey highlighted major initiatives, including strengthening safety management, expanding CCTV surveillance, progressively eliminating and interlocking level crossing gates, and modernising signalling systems through replacement/upgradation of mechanical lever frames and panel interlocking installations.

The progress of KAVACH, the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system of Indian Railways, was also reviewed, particularly its implementation over the high-density Delhi-Howrah route. Kavach 4.0 has been successfully implemented on 1,210 route km on the Delhi-Howrah route, and work is underway to cover the remaining stretches. Kavach is also being inducted in locomotives.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways approved the installation of Kavach across 443 route km in West Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs 223.83 crore. Several suburban sections are being brought under the safety net.

The meeting also reviewed important infrastructure development and passenger amenity works over ER. The meeting covered comprehensive track maintenance, progress on Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and engineering measures to address waterlogging at identified subways and Limited Height Subways (LHSs).

Kumar reviewed the progress of various safety and infrastructure works. While appreciating ER's focused approach to systematic execution and monitoring of these important works, he emphasised sustained attention to safety, timely project completion, and adoption of modern technology to further strengthen railway operations.

“Safety remains the foremost priority in every aspect of railway operations. ER is continuously strengthening safety systems, accelerating technological upgrades such as KAVACH and modern signalling, and improving infrastructure to ensure safer, more reliable and passenger-friendly train operations,” said Shibram Majhi, CPRO, ER.

Officials said these periodic review and guidance meetings by the Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, will further strengthen zonal railways' efforts toward safer train operations, improved reliability, and better passenger services. Officials from the South Eastern Railway and Metro Railway also participated in the meeting and spoke on the status of various projects.