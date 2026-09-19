Assam BJP Workers Donate Blood To Pay Homage To Zubeen Garg

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, describing him as a people's person and a beloved rockstar whose legacy continues to inspire people across the state.

While participating in a programme here, CM Sarma said that Zubeen Garg had always remained connected with the people, extending help during times of need and bringing happiness through his music, actions and presence.

"Zubeen was, is and will always remain a people's person and our favourite rockstar!" the Chief Minister added.

Highlighting the contribution of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, CM Sarma said that party karyakartas (workers) across Assam donated blood as a tribute to the memory of the late musical icon.

He emphasised that the blood donation initiative would help numerous people in need and represented a meaningful way to honour Zubeen Garg's contribution to society.

"Today, across Assam, BJP Assam karyakartas donated blood, as a tribute to the memory of a legend who continues to remain among us and inspire us to help the people," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that the donated blood would help several people receive a new lease of life, describing service to humanity as one of the most meaningful tributes to the singer.

"Those who donated blood will help numerous people find a new lease of life and what can be a better tribute to the legend, than helping someone," he said.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons, enjoyed widespread popularity for his contributions to Assamese music and cinema. His music and public presence have left a lasting impact on generations of fans across the state and beyond.

The blood donation initiative reflects the continued public remembrance of the singer and highlights the role of community service in commemorating influential personalities.

Chief Minister Sarma's remarks also underscored the importance of translating admiration for cultural figures into humanitarian efforts benefiting people in need.