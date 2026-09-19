Attorney Nick Abaza Celebrates 25 Years Of Exemplary Legal Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Quarter-Century of Advocacy and Expertise in Probate and Estates Law

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Nicholas Abaza marks a significant milestone this year as he celebrates 25 years of dedicated service and exceptional legal advocacy in trusts wills probate and estates law.

Over the past quarter-century, Attorney Nick Abaza has built a stellar reputation for guiding individuals and families through complex legal matters related to estate planning, probate, and trusts. Known for his compassionate approach, free legal advice, and unwavering commitment to his practice. Abaza has been a steady hand in navigating life's most sensitive transitions. From helping families preserve their legacies to ensuring fair administration of estates, Nick Abaza has been a trusted advisor for clients across Houston and beyond. His legal practice is rooted in personalized care for each client, providing clarity in the face of challenging situations and delivering solutions.“I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the trust my clients have placed in me over the years,” said Nick Abaza.“Helping people protect their families' futures and resolve estate matters is more than just a profession for me; it's a calling. As I reflect on these 25 years, I look forward to continuing to serve the community with the same dedication and passion.” In addition to his successful practice, Attorney Nick Abaza has contributed to legal education and community outreach efforts, ensuring that more individuals have access to timely and accurate legal information. His firm continues to be a pillar of support for those facing probate challenges or looking to establish estate plans that stand the test of time.

This notable achievement is not just a celebration of years in practice, but a tribute to the countless lives positively impacted by Attorney Nick Abaza's commitment to empowering and protecting his clients.

For more information about Attorney Nick Abaza's services or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 713-965-3400 today.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Nicholas Abaza +17139653400...