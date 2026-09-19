Rajasthan: Committee To Probe Deaths Of Two Women After C-Sections In Bundi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Taking serious note of the deaths of two women following Caesarean deliveries at the Government General Hospital, Bundi, the state government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee at Government Medical College, Kota, to investigate both cases.

The committee has been directed to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and submit its report within two days.

PMO Lakshminarayan Meena said that, according to medical records, one case involved severe postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) following delivery. The patient was treated with balloon tamponade, medication, and blood transfusion to control the bleeding. As her condition could not be stabilised and she required higher-level care, she was referred to a higher medical facility. In the second case, the patient developed respiratory distress following a Caesarean delivery.

After examination and treatment, she was also referred to a higher medical facility. Records indicate she died in Kota on September 17, 2026, following the referral. The final medical causes of death in both cases will be determined based on the inquiry committee's findings.

Meena said regular antenatal care (ANC) check-ups were conducted for Varsha Sen, a resident of Silor in Bundi district, at the Silor Sub-Health Centre during her pregnancy. Records show she underwent four ANC check-ups on February 19, April 16, June 25, and August 20, 2026.

As per the preliminary report, Sen was admitted to General Hospital, Bundi, on September 15. Medical records indicate she was approximately 81⁄2 months pregnant and that a Caesarean section was performed because the foetus was in a transverse position.

Following the procedure, she delivered a baby girl weighing approximately 2.800 kg and was shifted to the post-operative ward. Initial reports indicate her condition was monitored after surgery. When complications developed, the on-duty doctor examined her and administered treatment before referring her to a higher medical facility. Records indicate she died in Kota on September 17 following the referral.

In the second case, the expectant mother was admitted to General Hospital, Bundi, on September 16, 2026. She delivered a baby weighing 2.280 kg at around 12:12 pm. At about 3:40 pm, she developed vaginal bleeding. The on-duty doctor immediately initiated treatment for PPH, including balloon tamponade, medication, and blood transfusion.

As the bleeding could not be controlled and HDU/ICU facilities were unavailable, she was referred to a higher medical facility for advanced care. One unit of blood was transfused before the referral.

The inquiry committee constituted by the Principal and Controller of Government Medical College, Kota, comprises Usha Dadiya, Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology (convener); Pankaj Jain, Professor, Department of Medicine (member); Rahul Agarwal, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology (member); and Ashima Vijay, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (member).

The committee will examine medical records, surgeries, treatment provided, postpartum management, and referral procedures in both cases. It has been directed to submit its report within two days. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.