SEMICON India 2026: Industry Leaders Hail India's Rising Semiconductor Ambitions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India is rapidly emerging as a major destination for semiconductor investments and manufacturing, driven by growing international partnerships, large-scale investments and a fast-expanding ecosystem, industry leaders attending the third and final day of SEMICON India 2026 said on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, representatives from leading firms said the country is no longer viewed merely as a market with potential but as an increasingly important hub in the global semiconductor value chain.

On the sidelines of the event, Lim Seng Chuan of Kelington Group Berhad said it was an honour for the Malaysian company to contribute to India's semiconductor growth.

He told IANS that Kelington, a strategic partner of Tata Semiconductor and Tata Electronics, would bring its expertise, experience and technological capabilities to India.

He said the India-Malaysia cooperation framework would benefit both sides and support the successful establishment of India's first semiconductor fabrication facility.

Derek Shields, Director of Business Development, Pfeiffer Vacuum India Pvt. Ltd described this year's edition of SEMICON India as highly successful and said the growth of India's semiconductor ecosystem was now becoming visible on the ground.

"Large-scale investments are flowing into India and the country has become a market that global companies are closely watching," he said and also noted that his company was also expanding its presence in the country to support the sector's growth.

Simon Tan, Owner of Wisely Global Solutions, said he was impressed by the scale of the event during his first participation at SEMICON India.

He told IANS that the event had expanded significantly within just three years, attracting companies and delegations from across the world and facilitating numerous collaboration agreements. According to him, the strong industry participation highlights India's growing appeal as a global semiconductor destination.

Meanwhile, Prabakaran Kamalakannan, Director of Research & Development, Cohizon Life Sciences, said the event provided valuable exposure to emerging technologies, companies and industry trends.

Milan Sadhukhan, Managing Director of Linde India Limited said interest in India was expanding beyond chip manufacturing, with increasing focus on packaging, testing and assembly facilities, signalling the country's growing role across the entire semiconductor value chain.