Kerala Police To Honour Exemplary Officers, Citizens Every Fourth Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (IANS) Police personnel who display exceptional dedication, bravery, investigative skills or exemplary conduct, as well as members of the public who assist the police or contribute to public safety, will be honoured every month under a new initiative of the Kerala Police.

The honours will be presented on the fourth Saturday of every month, which will now be observed as 'Appreciation Day' in all police districts across the state.

The initiative is aimed at recognising good work, boosting the morale of police personnel and encouraging greater public participation and cooperation in policing.

Law and Order ADGP P. Vijayan has directed all District Police Chiefs to organise Appreciation Day programmes at district or unit headquarters.

Police personnel who have rendered outstanding service or shown exceptional commitment during the previous month will be identified and honoured at the functions.

Those selected could include officers who have demonstrated exemplary conduct, displayed investigative skills, performed acts of bravery or shown exceptional dedication in the discharge of their duties.

Citizens who have made notable contributions to public safety or provided valuable assistance to the police will also be selected for recognition.

The honours will include certificates of appreciation, mementoes or other appropriate forms of recognition.

The ceremonies are expected to be attended by police personnel, colleagues and members of the public, providing a platform to publicly acknowledge both police officers and citizens whose actions have made a difference.

District Police Chiefs have been directed to attend the programmes without fail.

Zonal Inspectors General and Range Deputy Inspectors General have also been asked to participate wherever possible.

If the programme cannot be held on the fourth Saturday for any reason, it should be conducted earlier in the same month.

The directive also requires every district to maintain monthly records of the officers and citizens honoured, along with details of the specific work or contribution for which they were recognised.

Reports and photographs of the programmes should be submitted to the Law and Order ADGP before the first day of the following month.