3-0 Victory In DUSU Polls A Triumph Of Sense Of 'Nation First', Harmony: ABVP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday described its candidates' victory on three out of four seats (3-0) of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls as the triumph of harmony, patriotism and a sense of 'Nation First'.

The continued support for the ABVP across the country demonstrates that students are aligned with nationalist thinking, said the RSS and BJP-backed student outfit in a statement.

"The ABVP has registered a 3-0 victory in DUSU. Yash Dabas won the President's post, Riya Chhawadi won the Secretary's post, and Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary's post. This battle wasn't just against the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), but against the entire political machinery of the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, and other organisations," the student outfit said.

Newly elected President Yash Dabas said, "This mandate is not just a vote in my favour, but represents the trust, harmony, and patriotism of the students of Delhi University."

He added, "The students have made it clear that the students' union should rise above caste and divisive politics and work on issues of student interest and national interest."

"The students of Delhi University have given a clear message to divisive forces that Gen-Z believes in harmony and nationalism. I will transform this trust into responsibility and strongly raise the voice of every student through the students' union," Dabas said.

ABVP National General Secretary, Virendra Singh Solanki, said, "There were instances of violence and attempts to rig votes through fraudulent means during the elections, but ABVP workers remained patient and democratically elected."

"ABVP panels are not formed in a meeting at Indira Bhawan; rather, its entire organisational process is established, and candidates are selected democratically through student votes. All workers acted unanimously in accordance with organisational decisions, and the 3-0 DUSU result is a testament to the students' trust and ABVP's organisational commitment," he added.

"Delhi University students have made it clear that they are not mired in casteism, but believe in moving forward with harmony. India's Gen Z is cultured, nationalistic, and believes in harmony. Today's results have also made it clear that students believe in moving forward with a sense of nation first."

"Success in student politics is earned through consistent work, ideas, and organisational commitment. And this mandate received by ABVP is a clear proof of this," he said.

ABVP's Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "The results of the DUSU elections have made it clear that success in student politics is not possible with the help of the Congress political machinery."

"Despite the active involvement of the entire Congress political machinery, NSUI, Aam Aadmi Party and other organisations, the students of Delhi University have given their clear mandate," he added.

"Student trust in student politics is not earned solely on the basis of political influence or resources, but through consistent work, ideas, and activism among students. This result is a clear message to all those who try to run student politics with the help of external political influence," he said.

Reacting to her election as DUSU's new Secretary, ABVP leader Riya Chhawadi said, "Delhi University's Gen-Z is aware and understands its responsibilities along with its rights."

"I express my gratitude for the trust the students have placed in me. My priority will be to work towards ensuring the safety of female students, improved student facilities, equal opportunities, and a positive academic environment," she added.

Lakshya Raj Singh, who won the Joint Secretary's post in DUSU elections, "This victory is a result of ABVP's organisational unity and the trust of the students. Now it is our responsibility to convert this trust into ground work and remain continuously available to solve the problems of every student of Delhi University."