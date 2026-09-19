MP: Young Dharma Parliament Concludes In Ujjain

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Sep 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the Young Dharma Parliament allowed the younger generation to understand the deeper meaning of dharma and its relevance to life, as the three-day national-level event concluded in Ujjain.

Addressing the concluding session of the Young Dharma Parliament-2026 at Geeta Bhawan, Yadav said India's tradition of intellectual debate and spiritual inquiry had continued through the ages and remained important for society.

“The Young Dharma Parliament has inspired us to understand the essence of our dharma and embrace its true purpose. The foundation of dharma is truth, compassion and discipline,” he said.

The event brought together saints, scholars, intellectuals, teachers, researchers and young participants from different parts of the country for discussions on India's spiritual traditions, cultural values and the role of dharma in society.

Yadav said dharma should not be understood merely as a religious practice but as a guiding principle that shapes individual conduct and social responsibility.“Dharma is that which guides us from attachment to worldly pleasures towards detachment and shows us the path to liberation,” he added.

The Chief Minister said India's saint tradition had played a significant role in guiding society and drawing attention to social contradictions. He said the country's cultural tradition was based on the belief that the individual and the universe were interconnected.

Referring to Lord Ram's life and the episode involving sage Vishwamitra, Yadav said the story demonstrated that difficult circumstances should be faced with courage and determination. He said challenges were an essential part of the journey towards success.

Yadav also cited the friendship between Lord Krishna and Sudama at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain as an example of loyalty and standing by others during difficult times. He extended greetings on Radhashtami and said the traditions associated with Radha and Krishna continued to hold an important place in India's cultural consciousness.

Ujjain, one of India's seven sacred cities, has historically been an important centre of religious and intellectual traditions. The Young Dharma Parliament sought to bring young people into discussions around these traditions and their contemporary relevance.

At the concluding session, Mithileshsharan Nandini Maharaj stressed the importance of gratitude and said programmes such as the Young Dharma Parliament should continue to guide young people towards understanding their culture, society and responsibilities.

The organisers also presented a report on the three-day programme and thanked the participating saints, scholars, intellectuals and young researchers.