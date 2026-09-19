Victory Of Students' Nationalist Resolve: Delhi CM, City BJP Chief Hail ABVP Win In DUSU Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Saturday led party leaders in congratulating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its win in the DUSU elections, saying the victory reflects the nationalist resolve of city students.

The ABVP won three out of the four Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) posts, including President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who herself won the DUSU President's election in 1996-97, said,“Heartiest congratulations to all young comrades on the splendid victory of #ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. The wins of Yash Dabas for the President's post, Riya Chhawadi for the Secretary's post, and Lakshya Raj Singh for the Joint Secretary's post represent a triumph of youth faith in the values of 'Knowledge, Character, and Unity' as well as 'Nation First'.”

“My connection with Delhi University and DUSU is deeply personal. It was on this very campus that my journey - from student life to the responsibilities of DUSU President - was shaped. Therefore, today's historic victory is a moment of special joy for me,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“This resounding support from the youth is a stamp of their unwavering faith in the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the resolve for a developed India. Best wishes to all victorious candidates for a bright tenure ahead,” she said.

Delhi BJP President Malhotra said,“This victory is not merely about winning three posts. It is a defeat for those forces that wanted to turn the campus into a political battleground and mislead the youth in the name of Gen Z.”

These were the people who wanted to put the flag of hatred in the hands of the youth instead of books, and who sought to bring the agenda of the so-called“tukde-tukde gang” into DU hostels by attempting to undermine the unity of the country, he said.

“Today, the students of Delhi University have sent out a clear message that Delhi's youth no longer accepts politics based on false promises and foreign funding,” he said.

Today's youth is aware and understands that the future of the country lies in nationalism, nation-building and education - not in anarchy and violence, said the Delhi BJP chief.

He said that the ABVP's victory is a resounding endorsement by students of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.”

Delhi BJP wholeheartedly congratulates all the victorious office-bearers of ABVP. We are confident that ABVP workers will establish new benchmarks of education, values and service at Delhi University, he said.