Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam Reaches 96 Pc Capacity As Monsoon Rainfall Hits 88 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam is 96 per cent full, while the state's other 206 reservoirs have reached 70.49 per cent of their total storage capacity, according to the latest monsoon assessment released on Saturday.

Of the state's reservoirs, 30 are currently 100 per cent full, while 38 have storage levels between 70 and 100 per cent.

Another 25 reservoirs are between 50 and 70 per cent full, 40 are between 25 and 50 per cent, and 73 have less than 25 per cent storage. Based on their water levels, 45 dams are on High Alert, 13 on Alert, and 10 on Warning.

The state's cumulative rainfall during the monsoon season stood at 31 inches up to 6 a.m. on Saturday, about 88 per cent of the seasonal average.

South Gujarat recorded the highest average rainfall at 113.52 per cent, followed by East-Central Gujarat at 88.57 per cent, North Gujarat at 70.33 per cent, Saurashtra at 67.86 per cent and Kutch at 57.16 per cent.

In the 24 hours up to Saturday morning, 224 talukas across 31 districts received rainfall, with the state averaging 17.20 mm. Meghraj in Aravalli and Gir Gadhada in Gir Somnath recorded the highest rainfall at three inches each.

Ahmedabad city received 2.87 inches of rain, while Talod in Sabarkantha recorded 2.52 inches and Dediapada in Narmada received 2.40 inches during the period.

The rainfall has also led to continued evacuation and rescue operations in several parts of the state during the monsoon.

Between June 1 and September 18, authorities evacuated 85,456 people to safer locations and rescued 9,822. Navsari accounted for the highest number of evacuations at 29,198, followed by Valsad with 22,214 and Surat with 17,992.

For disaster management operations, 10 NDRF teams and 28 SDRF platoons have been deployed across Gujarat. Four NDRF teams and five SDRF teams have been kept in reserve.

The state has so far recorded 113.52 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall in South Gujarat, while the cumulative figure for Gujarat remains at 88 per cent of the seasonal average.