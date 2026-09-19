Rajasthan Alcohol Addict Transforms Life With Rehabilitation Support From Union Social Justice Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's de-addiction and rehabilitation support has transformed the life of a man from Rajasthan who has overcome alcohol dependence and engaged in self-employment to support his family, said an official on Saturday.

Dara Singh (name changed), a 29-year-old self-employed man from Dausa district, Rajasthan, overcame years of alcohol dependence with treatment and rehabilitation support from Nasha Mukti Kendra, Didwana, an Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts.

He is now completely abstinent, has rebuilt his family relationships, and earns about Rs 500 a day through self-employment, the official said in a statement.

“The treatment and counselling gave me the strength to leave alcohol behind and begin my life again. Today, I am healthy, earning for my family and living with dignity," said Dara Singh.

His journey demonstrated how family support, professional counselling, medical care and sustained rehabilitation can help a person overcome substance dependence and return to a healthy, productive and dignified life, the statement said.

Timely treatment, counselling and rehabilitation support can help a person overcome dependence on drugs and psychotropic substances, restore family ties and return to a productive life, it said.

Substance dependence can severely affect an individual's health, relationships, livelihood and place within the community.

For several years, alcohol dependence affected Dara Singh's physical and mental health and disrupted his daily life. He experienced emotional instability, stress and reduced self-esteem, while his family faced conflict, social stigma and growing financial pressure.

As household resources were increasingly diverted towards alcohol, the family's economic condition became unstable, and his relationships within the family and community deteriorated, according to the statement.

Despite these difficulties, Dara Singh wanted to regain a stable, healthy life, rebuild his family's trust, become financially independent, and reintegrate into society. His family remained supportive and sought professional assistance when the impact of alcohol dependence became increasingly severe.

He was admitted to Nasha Mukti Kendra, Didwana, where he actively followed the centre's routine and participated in counselling sessions, yoga, medical care, and rehabilitation activities, the statement said.

Daily counselling, behavioural guidance and awareness about productive activities and livelihood opportunities helped him understand the consequences of substance use and develop healthier habits. Regular follow-up interventions further supported his recovery and encouraged him to remain committed to an alcohol-free life, it said.

The Ministry is implementing a comprehensive and evidence-based strategy under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) to tackle substance abuse. The strategy is based on findings from the first National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, conducted by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The survey, whose details were shared by the Ministry in July, estimated that alcohol remains the most widely consumed substance among adults (18 to 75 years) with approximately 15.10 crore users.

The government supports 765 de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities across the country under the NAPDDR, the statement said.