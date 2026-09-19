Indian Railways Approves Kavach 4.0 For Lucknow Division For Rs 252 Cr

Kavach 4.0 for Enhanced Rail Safety

Indian Railways on Saturday approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 across 607.7 route kilometres of the Lucknow Division under North Eastern Railway at a total cost of Rs 252 crore to strengthen rail safety through indigenous technology.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 coverage across the identified balance sections of the division, strengthening the safety infrastructure available for train operations. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required and supports safer train movement by monitoring train operations.

The initiative is part of Indian Railways' ongoing deployment of Kavach across its network to modernise train protection systems and enhance the safety and reliability of railway operations.

New Road Over Bridge on Udhna-Ukai Songadh Section

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Railways approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section of Western Railway, at a total cost of ₹133.2295 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

Project Details and Cost Sharing

The ROB will be a four-lane structure. The Railway bridge portion will comprise an Open Web Girder (OWG), with an estimated cost of ₹91.60 crore. The crossing location has a 62% skew, which significantly increases design and construction complexity.

The viaduct portion will have a total length of 311.58 metres, with an estimated cost of ₹19.98 crore.

The Railway Approach (RE) portion will have a length of 524.32 metres, with an estimated cost of ₹10.25 crore.

The total cost of the work is ₹133.2295 crore, to be shared between Indian Railways and the State Government. The Railway share is ₹66.6147 crore, while the State Government share is ₹66.6148 crore.

The construction of the four-lane ROB will facilitate smoother movement of road traffic, thereby reducing interference with railway operations. The grade-separated infrastructure will support smoother train operations and contribute to safer and more efficient railway movement on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section, benefiting passengers through improved operational efficiency and reliability. (ANI)

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