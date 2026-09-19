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Bus Crash: Kerala Student Left Paralyzed Gets Over Rs 2 Crore Compensation!

Bus Crash: Kerala Student Left Paralyzed Gets Over Rs 2 Crore Compensation!


2026-09-19 11:46:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Alappuzha: A 24-year-old student who was left paralyzed below the waist after a horrific bus crash has been awarded Rs 2.60 crore in compensation. The Alappuzha Motor Accidents Claims (MAC) Tribunal passed the order in favour of Gourinanda, a resident of Mannancherry. The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation has been directed to pay the compensation amount.

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The tragic incident took place on November 11, 2023. Gourinanda was pursuing her MSc in Physics at the Vellore Institute of Technology. She was travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru for her studies when the accident happened near the Chettiyappanur overpass in Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu. A speeding Tamil Nadu Corporation bus lost control, jumped the divider, and rammed straight into the bus Gourinanda was travelling in. The massive impact caused her bus to overturn.

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The crash claimed four lives across both vehicles and left around 16 people injured. Gourinanda suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Vellore Medical College for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she lost mobility and was completely paralyzed below the waist. Advocates Jose Y James and KP Joby represented her in the tribunal.

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AsiaNet News

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