MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The eleven criteria move close automation platform comparisons in the UK beyond workflow features to multi-entity controls, ERP coverage, account analysis and justification, analytical review, transaction-level drill-down, reporting dashboards, audit evidence and implementation requirements. They are intended to help UK enterprises structure a financial close automation vendor comparison around the reliability of the accounts produced, rather than around feature lists or the length of the close.

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A UK group can run an ERP, a close management tool and a reporting suite and still find that the accounts it produces are not trusted by the people who depend on them. 67% of UK CFOs name improving the reliability of accounts as their top priority for improving the close, and only 42% describe the way their organisation manages the close as very satisfactory. ERP systems are already in use at 67% of those same companies. More information is available in the Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation

That gap is often created at the point of purchase. Financial close software covers substantially different capabilities, and an organisation that scores vendors on feature counts can complete a procurement, deploy successfully and discover a year later that it bought coordination when the problem was review. The close finishes on time; the question of whether the numbers can be explained is unchanged.

Sixthfin, a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris, has set out eleven criteria for enterprise finance and procurement teams comparing close automation software: enterprise scalability, multi-entity capability, ERP coverage, data harmonisation, account analysis and justification, analytical review, transaction level drill-down, anomaly identification, audit evidence, control standardisation and implementation requirements.

Multi-entity scalability comes first. A platform intended for a multinational organisation has to accommodate differences between subsidiaries while giving group finance consolidated visibility over close progress, account justifications, accounting reviews, exceptions and supporting evidence.

ERP coverage matters most where acquisitions, regional technology decisions and legacy infrastructure have produced a heterogeneous finance environment. Requiring every company to adopt the same ERP and chart of accounts before close processes can be standardised turns a finance initiative into a larger transformation programme. Sixthfin Closing is ERP and chart of accounts agnostic; the company says its technology supports 38 ERP systems and is deployed in more than 70 countries, with data fed through a configured data exchange mechanism. The question for enterprise buyers is therefore not whether close software integrates with an ERP, but whether it can operate across the organisation's actual ERP estate without that estate being replaced first.

Data harmonisation follows directly. Large finance departments rarely lack data. The difficulty is that it originates from different entities, systems, charts of accounts, currencies and local accounting practices, and has to be assembled into a homogeneous, controlled and demonstrable financial base before group finance can review it.



"Close RFPs have long been written around task completion and reconciliation: has the account been reconciled, has the sign-off happened. The criterion changing fastest is what sits underneath that sign-off: who actually reviewed the account, against what population of data, and what evidence exists afterwards. That is where reliability is won or lost, and it is rarely what today's scorecards measure." said François Vallana, CEO of Sixthfin.

Account analysis and justification should be assessed separately from close workflow. In the Sixthfin Report on Accounting Transformation, a study of 303 CFOs at large and mid-sized private UK companies conducted by Odoxa for Sixthfin and published in May 2026, 67% said they use Excel to analyse and justify accounts while just 3% use a dedicated solution for account reconciliation. Analysis and justification of accounts was also the activity CFOs most often wanted to strengthen, selected by 53%. Buyers can therefore examine whether account justification is merely tracked as a completed task, or whether the platform structures the review itself, holds the justification alongside the balance and makes it comparable from one period to the next.

Analytical review is a related criterion. 50% of the CFOs surveyed identified analytical review of the balance sheet and income statement as an activity they wanted to strengthen, and 50% selected checking and validating manual entries. A useful test is whether the platform automates the control itself and applies it across the complete population of accounting data rather than a sample, since anomalies that are individually small can only be seen when the whole population is examined.

Transaction level drill-down becomes important the moment that review identifies an exception. A reporting dashboard can show that a balance has moved; a finance professional still has to establish why. Enterprise buyers can assess whether users move from consolidated information to the underlying journal entries and transactions without exporting into spreadsheets or returning to multiple source systems.

Audit evidence and traceability form a further criterion. A completed close task does not in itself demonstrate what was reviewed, which exception was identified, how it was investigated or what supported the conclusion. Sixthfin Closing centralises supporting documentation and maintains a history of accounting reviews alongside the financial information being analysed, providing traceability for finance, internal control, internal audit and external audit teams.

AI is spreading across finance, and evaluations increasingly treat anomaly detection as a differentiator. The survey suggests CFOs are open but not uncritical: 84% trust AI to automate repetitive accounting tasks and 80% to help control the reliability of figures, but on every use case tested fewer than half trust it without reservation. The distinction buyers are learning to make is between detection and what surrounds it. A flagged entry is only worth acting on where the team can trace it to the underlying transaction, justify the balance and leave an evidenced review behind. That control-and-evidence layer, not a detection engine, is what Sixthfin Closing provides: automated controls that surface unbalanced or atypical entries, transaction-level drill-down, structured account justification and a traceable, audit-ready review history across a multi-ERP estate.

Implementation requirements can change a comparison materially. A platform requiring an ERP migration or a simultaneous group-wide rollout presents a different profile from a close layer introduced around existing systems. Sixthfin says Closing can be deployed in weeks

and that deployment can be phased across entities. More than 1,000 companies and groups were covered by Sixthfin technology in 2026.

For procurement teams preparing close software RFPs, scorecards can accordingly extend past functionality and licence cost to ERP coverage, multi-entity scalability, account justification and analytical review capability, audit evidence, implementation dependency, internal IT requirement and deployment risk.

The criteria carry different weight for different organisations. A multinational running several ERP systems is likely to prioritise harmonisation, multi-entity control and transaction level investigation. An organisation coordinating an already standardised close may weight workflow and task management more heavily. For UK enterprises evaluating financial close automation in 2026, the more useful question is not which platform has the longest feature list, but whether the technology improves the reliability of the accounts the close produces.

For more information about Sixthfin Closing or to request a demonstration, visit

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin develops financial data control and financial close technology for complex organisations. Its Closing platform structures balance sheet reviews, account analysis and justification, control standardisation, collaborative workflows, documentation and transaction level investigation across multi-entity and multi-ERP environments. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems, is deployed in more than 70 countries and covered more than 1,000 companies and groups in 2026. The company has offices in London and Paris.



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Sixthfin UK Financial Close Management Software

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